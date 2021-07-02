Applying for a grant through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Logan County Fair Board will be getting a matching portion for projects from the fiscal court if awarded.
Logan County Fair Board members Amanda Stratton, Mary Givens, and Dee Dee Brown attended the Tuesday, June 22 court meeting requesting the contribution that will be added to the already budgeted gift of $7,500 from the county fr the fair.
The purpose of the grant is to enhance places to gather for fairs, livestock shows, and other events.
Grant money, if awarded, can be used for land acquisition, infrastructure facility improvements, capital construction, or purchase of non-permanent tangible items such as bleachers or restaurant equipment.
Other counties that have applied and were awarded the grant, have built new buildings, livestock rings, and horse arenas, or have updated the roofs on their buildings, or completed electrical fence repairs.
The grant, if awarded, will fund 75% of the total cost of the projects submitted, with the local fair board responsible for matching 25%.
Some of the projects the fair board would like to accomplish include an outdoor food wagon, storage faculty, or another ticket booth.
“We applied for $25,000. If awarded, we would need a match of $6,250 in addition to our regular contribution,” said Stratton.
Judge-Executive Logan Chick said, “It’s good to be able to provide this to the people of Logan County. The fair seems to be getting bigger and better each year. I’m for it myself.”
Dee Dee Brown went on to say, “It’s amazing how God has blessed it (fair) in the past seven years. A lot of sweat and tears are poured in for a full year to make it happen.”
