Hall scrapbooking NDL for decades

Hobbies take many forms, come and go, change with the times, may have a short life span, or last over lifetimes. Some are adventurous; others are calming. Some require little participation; others are more hands-on. For one Adairville resident, their hobby may be a dying art in a digital world.
Elizabeth Hall of Adairville looks forward to getting her mail twice a week, and she isn’t expecting the chance to be the next Publisher’s Clearing House winner. Instead, she waits for her copy of Logan County’s News-Democrat & Leader.
As she reads the articles, announcements, and church news, she’s on high alert. “I’m looking for anything that mentions family members, the community, and other interesting things,” she says, pointing to an article about a Mastadon. Having just turned 97 years young a few days ago, she shares, “I’ve never heard of a Mastadon before reading this. Have you?”
Elizabeth doesn’t discard the poems, articles, pictures, and other items of interest after she enjoys them. She keeps them to enjoy again later, often with someone she believes will also enjoy reading the piece. Each item earns a place in one of her scrapbooks, where she adds embellishments to the pages. With the oldest bearing the year 1973, at least four dozen books have been created in the decades since.
“Scrapbooking keeps her mind sharp and, at her age, that’s a wonderful thing,” says daughter Shirley Mackenzie. Her other daughter, Donna Blake, adds, “I am so thankful to have my mom still and for her to have this hobby she enjoys so much. I hope she passes the longevity genes to Shirley and me. At 97, she still has feistiness, and we are truly blessed.”
