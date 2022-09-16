Several bands have signed up to play at the 31st annual Logan County Bluegrass Festival Saturday, Sept. 17 at Auburn park. The festival will feature bluegrass music from both local and out-of-state bands. Jaymes Dulworth, the event organizer for the last several years, promises a good time will be had.
Some of the bands that will play include Ridgetop Ramblers, Sassy Brown Bluegrass, South Union Band, McDonald Road, and The Bluegrass Review. This year’s food vendor will be Hog Wild Bar B Que.
“This year we moved the festival to September to try and beat the colder rainy weather,” said Dulworth who hopes the community will come out and support one of Logan County’s longest-running events. Otis Bilbrey founded the Bluegrass Festival which began at the historic courthouse over 30 years ago. Bilbrey eventually moved the event to Franklin where it was held for a couple of years before coming back home to Logan County settling at the McCutchen Coke Municipal Park in Auburn.
“We are happy to bring this long-running event in Auburn back each year,” said Dulworth adding there is a history behind the festival that is being preserved by the community who supports it. “We usually have between 2,000-3,000 people coming and going at the festival. We wouldn’t be able to put this festival on if it were not for our sponsors each year. We are grateful to all of those who continue to support this event in Logan County.”
The festival is free and will be held rain or shine. Live bluegrass music will be featured all day so bring your lawn chairs. Campers are welcome. There are RV hookups at the park. For more information, call 270-725-0812 or 270-725-0715.
