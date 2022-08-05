RUSNWS-08-05-22 Dockins 1

Lee Dockins

Russellville Gymnast Lee Dockins will make her fifth trip to the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2023 when they are held June 17-23, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Dockins will compete in artistic gymnastics at the Games.

Dockins, 35, is a veteran of multiple World and USA Games events and has won more World Games medals than any Special Olympics Kentucky athlete. She competed in artistic gymnastics at the 2007 World Summer Games in Shanghai, China, the 2011 Games in Athens, Greece, and the 2015 Games in Los Angeles. She competed in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2019 Games in Abu Dhabi.

