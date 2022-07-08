Russellville Independent School System Superintendent Dr. Larry Begley announced on July 5, 2022, that Darryl Green has been selected as Principal of Russellville Middle School for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
“Mr. Green was selected from a talented candidate pool in a competitive process that included input and participation from the Russellville Middle School community. Mr. Green will work with the staff and administration to ensure a smooth transition in leadership,” said Begley.
Green has previously served as an elementary teacher and a teacher leader for 12 years in Christian County Public Schools. He earned his B.S. in Early Childhood Education and an M.S. in Education Administration and Instructional Supervisor from Murray State University.
“I look forward to building a culture of collaboration by embracing the partnerships between our staff, students, parents, and community,” said Green. “As a team, we will continue to work together to provide the best educational experience for our students.”
Begley further stated, “Green is committed to ensuring that all students learn to their maximum potential and to fostering innovation through collaboration with teachers, staff, students, and families. He brings an excellent reputation as a skilled instructor with a focus on fostering relationships to the principalship. Mr. Green is familiar with the traditions and successful practices at Russellville Middle School and can’t wait to get started in his new role.”
‘It is both an honor and privilege to lead the incredible staff and students at Russellville Middle School as the incoming Principal,” said Green.
Begley thanks all the members of the SBDM interview committee for their participation in this very important process. “With their help, we’ve selected an excellent leader to join the RMS team.”
