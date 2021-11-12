On Nov. 9, 2021, at approximately 8:53 a.m. (CST), the Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for assistance from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office regarding an active vehicle pursuit. The original 911 call was to report a reckless driver. Deputies with the Simpson County Sheriffs Office located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but was unsuccessful.
Troopers from Post 3- Bowling Green took over the pursuit when it entered Warren County. The perpetrator continued into the limits of Bowling Green attempting to strike vehicles at a high rate of speed. The pursuit concluded in the limits of Bowling Green when the perpetrator collided with two vehicles and his vehicle became inoperable as a result. The perpetrator was identified as Paul Edward Eden of Tennessee. Eden was transported for medical treatment due to injuries sustained in the collision. No other injuries were reported.
Eden was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (automobile), and several other drug and traffic offenses. Eden was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail without further incident.
