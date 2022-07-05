Cage, Frankie l.-06/26/2022-failure to appear

Capps, Timothy j.-06/27/2022-non payment of fines

Cavallaro, Salvatore a.-06/29/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)

Chambers, Kelsey A.-06/26/2022 03:59-reckless driving-license to be in possession

Cheser, Melissa Ann-06/23/2022 -failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana

Cropper, Clifton Alan-06/23/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistanc to order

Daniel, Dekorian Alejandro-06/28/2022-hold for other

Elliott, Dustin Robert-06/24/2022-public intoxication-controll sub(excludes alcohol)

Farmer, Dewayne D.-06/29/2022-assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

Fox, Nycole Dawnette-06/28/2022-hold for other

Galloway, Charles Leveal-06/29/2022-hold for other

Hann, Tracy D.-06/29/2022-unlawful transaction w/minor 3rd degree

Johnson, Billy R.-06/25/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense — drug unspecified

Lee, Vernon E.-06/29/2022 -obstructed vision and/or windshield-failure to appear-driving on dui suspended license -1st offense

Lindsey, Willie R.-06/27/2022-non payment of fines

Mcmillin, Travis Wayne-06/29/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

Mctire, Stephanie Danielle-06/23/2022-criminal trespass-1st degree-illegal possession of legend drug

Meredith, Jefty E.-06/29/2022-hold for other

Owen, Joseph W.-06/29/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting

Rippie, Justin S.-06/25/2022-burglary, 3rd degree

Russ, Tori M.-06/29/2022-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear

Shelton, Jacob D.-06/29/2022-hold for other

Smith, Tressa Ann-06/23/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistanc to order

Terry, Lee Roy-06/27/2022-non payment of fines

Thomas, Jerry W.-06/27/2022-non payment of fines

Thomas, robert edward-06/29/2022 -alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense

Tsosie, Ashley A.-06/23/2022-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (cocaine)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 4 gms cocaine)

Wadsworth, Kenneth H.-06/28/2022 -criminal mischief 2nd degree-possession of firearm by convicted felon

Watts, Mark A.-06/24/2022public intoxication-controll sub(excludes alcohol)

Williams, Jonathan Obrian-06/25/2022-disregarding stop sign-reckless driving-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)-fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration plates-failure to register transfer of motor vehicle-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off-failure to produce insurance card-failure to appear-wanton endangerment-1st degree-wanton endangerment-1st degree-police officer-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-persistent felony offender I

Woodard, Allen Hardy-06/27/2022-assault 4th degree-minor injury-no medical attn

