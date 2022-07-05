Cage, Frankie l.-06/26/2022-failure to appear
Capps, Timothy j.-06/27/2022-non payment of fines
Cavallaro, Salvatore a.-06/29/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Chambers, Kelsey A.-06/26/2022 03:59-reckless driving-license to be in possession
Cheser, Melissa Ann-06/23/2022 -failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
Cropper, Clifton Alan-06/23/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistanc to order
Daniel, Dekorian Alejandro-06/28/2022-hold for other
Elliott, Dustin Robert-06/24/2022-public intoxication-controll sub(excludes alcohol)
Farmer, Dewayne D.-06/29/2022-assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
Fox, Nycole Dawnette-06/28/2022-hold for other
Galloway, Charles Leveal-06/29/2022-hold for other
Hann, Tracy D.-06/29/2022-unlawful transaction w/minor 3rd degree
Johnson, Billy R.-06/25/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense — drug unspecified
Lee, Vernon E.-06/29/2022 -obstructed vision and/or windshield-failure to appear-driving on dui suspended license -1st offense
Lindsey, Willie R.-06/27/2022-non payment of fines
Mcmillin, Travis Wayne-06/29/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Mctire, Stephanie Danielle-06/23/2022-criminal trespass-1st degree-illegal possession of legend drug
Meredith, Jefty E.-06/29/2022-hold for other
Owen, Joseph W.-06/29/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting
Rippie, Justin S.-06/25/2022-burglary, 3rd degree
Russ, Tori M.-06/29/2022-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to appear
Shelton, Jacob D.-06/29/2022-hold for other
Smith, Tressa Ann-06/23/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistanc to order
Terry, Lee Roy-06/27/2022-non payment of fines
Thomas, Jerry W.-06/27/2022-non payment of fines
Thomas, robert edward-06/29/2022 -alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense
Tsosie, Ashley A.-06/23/2022-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (cocaine)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 4 gms cocaine)
Wadsworth, Kenneth H.-06/28/2022 -criminal mischief 2nd degree-possession of firearm by convicted felon
Watts, Mark A.-06/24/2022public intoxication-controll sub(excludes alcohol)
Williams, Jonathan Obrian-06/25/2022-disregarding stop sign-reckless driving-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)-fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration plates-failure to register transfer of motor vehicle-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off-failure to produce insurance card-failure to appear-wanton endangerment-1st degree-wanton endangerment-1st degree-police officer-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-persistent felony offender I
Woodard, Allen Hardy-06/27/2022-assault 4th degree-minor injury-no medical attn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.