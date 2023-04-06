At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, March 30th, two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Ky.
The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The soldiers were flying a multi-ship formation with the soldiers split 5 and 4 between the two ships. With other helicopters in the air and in the area at the time, they notified Fort Campbell command and arrived on the scene a short time later.
Responding agencies to the accident included the Kentucky State Police, Trigg County Emergency Management, Trigg County EMS, Trigg and Christian County Sheriff’s Departments, Trigg and Marshall County rescue squads, East Golden Pond and other Trigg County fire departments, and Christian County Emergency Management.
The command’s immediate focus was on caring for the servicemembers and their families.
Thursday morning, Fort Campbell held a press conference where it was announced nine servicemen were lost in the crash. Their names were withheld until their families were notified. Next of kin notifications began early on Thursday morning, Mar. 30th. Some families are local and were contacted fairly quickly; other families are across the U.S., a few are outside of the U.S. and locating them took time.
During the press conference, the Fort Campbell spokesman stated an Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, AL were enroute to thoroughly investigate the accident. He added, “Despite our losses, we were lucky because they were able to land in an open field across from a residential area. Thankfully, there were no additional casualties or injuries as a result of the aircraft crash.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, “Today is a tough and tragic day for Kentucky, for Fort Campbell and the 101st. The nine individuals we lost are children of God and they will be mourned and missed by their families and by their communities.”
“We are blessed to live in the freest country in the history of planet Earth, but we must remember that that freedom relies on those who are willing to serve, some of which pay the ultimate price,” Beshear continued.
Kentucky’s governor added, “We’re gonna do what we always do. We’re gonna wrap our arms around these families and we’re gonna be there with them — not just for the days, but the weeks and the months and years to come. We’re gonna let them know they are loved, they are special and, if they will allow us to carry some of their grief, we’ll do that for as long as we can.”
“This is a truly tragic loss for these families, our Division and Fort Campbell. Our number one priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade,” said Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deputy commanding general for operations.
Over the weekend, the soldier’s identities were made public. Those lost were Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, FL; Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, TX; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, MO; Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, CA; Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, NC; Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, FL; Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, AL; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, MO; and Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, NJ.
“Our entire Fort Campbell community is surging resources in support. Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time,” said Lubas.
Fort Campbell has had a longstanding relationship with Logan County that began in Jan. 1978 when the late Bro. Joe Carrico requested help during a heavy snow storm that year. Soldiers volunteers their time gathering and delivering fire wood and meals for those in need.
Throughout the following decades, countless organizations and residents in Logan County have returned that kindness and service with support to the troops stationed at Fort Campbell.
