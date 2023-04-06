RUSNWS-04-06-23 FT CAMPBELL

Brig. Gen. John Lubas, deputy commanding general for operations of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gives details of the accident that killed nine soldiers during a press conference Thursday.

 PHOTO BY OJ STAPLETON

At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, March 30th, two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Ky.

The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The soldiers were flying a multi-ship formation with the soldiers split 5 and 4 between the two ships. With other helicopters in the air and in the area at the time, they notified Fort Campbell command and arrived on the scene a short time later.

