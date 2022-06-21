Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $292,500 in funding for three projects that improve parks and expand recreational trails in Christian County. The funding comes through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) and the federal Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
Christian County was awarded an LWCF grant for $142,500. The funding will be used for improvements at Ruff Park. This includes the construction of a new restroom/concession facility, replacing playground equipment, and resurfacing the parking lot. Ruff Park is the primary park for all youth sports in Christian County, where over 400 youths participate in baseball and soccer annually.
The City of Hopkinsville was awarded an RTP grant for $100,000. The funding will be used to construct over half a mile of new trails. The trails will provide a link from the Hopkinsville Greenway System to Pardue Lake Park.
The City of Crofton was awarded an LWCF grant for $50,000. The funding will be used for improvements at Crofton Park. Unsafe lights and lighting poles will be removed and replaced around the ballfields. The new lighting will be energy efficient.
— Staff report
