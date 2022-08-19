Post Oak Baptist Church, Russellville will hold its 100-Year Anniversary Celebration on Aug. 27-28, 2022, and invites you to join them in this celebration.
On Saturday, Aug. 27 there will be a fellowship time with activities and food beginning in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and ending that evening with music from Sawmill Revival. On Sunday, Aug. 28 the morning will begin with a special time of celebration at 9 a.m., followed by a time of worship at 10 a.m., and then ending with a time of food and fellowship at 11 a.m.
The theme for the anniversary is “Celebrating God’s faithfulness in the past… Continuing God’s mission in the present… Expecting God’s favor for the future.”
In 1922, a group of preachers from Bethel College became interested in holding services in the old Post Oak Schoolhouse approximately three miles from Russellville on Highway 79 West. Interested neighbors in the community joined with the preachers in worship, and soon Post Oak Baptist Church was founded. On Aug. 27, 1922, after the message by Bro. S.T. (Thus) Locke, the first group came for church membership. Bro. Locke was officially called as pastor of the newly organized church on Jan. 28, 1923. For over 100 years members of Post Oak have been blessed with leadership by godly men.
Bro. Joe Carrico was called as pastor on Dec. 13, 1953. On July 13, 1957, groundbreaking services were held at a new and the current location of Post Oak Baptist Church, 900 Bluegrass Avenue, Russellville (in Brookhaven Subdivision). The first services in the new structure were conducted on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1958.
Bro. Joe Carrico served as pastor of Post Oak Baptist Church for 40 years, resigning effective Jan. 24, 1994. Bro. Wilbur Powell assumed the position of pastor on Jan. 2, 1995, and served until June 1, 2007. On Sept. 27, 2009, Dr. John Franklin was called to serve as pastor and served until Nov. 30, 2014. On Sept. 8, 2015, Bro. Nick Stamps began to serve as Senior Pastor and continues to serve in the position.
“Post Oak is a fellowship of believers who are striving to live as an Acts 1:8 church, Kingdom Focused…Mission Minded…and Totally Committed,” said Bro. Stamps.
Worship services are held each Sunday at Post Oak with Sunday School beginning at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. There are Wednesday night prayer meetings held at 6:30 p.m. Post Oak also has Children and Youth Services on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. For more information, please call the church office at 270-726-2157.
