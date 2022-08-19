RUSNWS-08-19-22 Post Oak 1

Post Oak Baptist Church

Post Oak Baptist Church, Russellville will hold its 100-Year Anniversary Celebration on Aug. 27-28, 2022, and invites you to join them in this celebration.

On Saturday, Aug. 27 there will be a fellowship time with activities and food beginning in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and ending that evening with music from Sawmill Revival. On Sunday, Aug. 28 the morning will begin with a special time of celebration at 9 a.m., followed by a time of worship at 10 a.m., and then ending with a time of food and fellowship at 11 a.m.

