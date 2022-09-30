The Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday, Sept. 29 at 218 Cornelius Street. During the investigation, it was discovered several rounds were fired into the rear of the residence. One round struck Ronald Dilliha who was inside the residence. Dilliha was transported by Logan County EMS.
Police arrested Isaiah Hampton, 33, and has charged him with the shooting. Hampton is currently lodged in the Logan County Detention Center and is being charged with 1 count of assault 1st degree and 3 counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree for the other 3 individuals in the residence at the time of the incident.
