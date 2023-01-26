A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment on January 11 charging a Franklin pharmacist and his spouse with conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

A press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Kentucky says according to the indictment, pharmacist Joseph Patrick Huff, 44, and Jennifer Huff, 44, of Bowling Green, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.