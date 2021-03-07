The Clash of the Cats was played at Logan County High School on Friday. Russellville swept both games for the second time this season. The Panthers won 53-42. The Lady Panthers squeaked out a 32-31 victory.
The ladies played hit the court first. Russellville held a slim 8-5 lead after the first period. Reesha Cawthorne scored six of the eight points in the opening frame. The Lady Panthers maintained a lead going into the half, 15-12. The game remained tight throughout the third quarter. Kadyn Costello scored six in the third to help the Lady Cougars get within one point going into the final period. It was 24-23 in favor of Russellville as the 4th period started.
Gracie Borders hit a 3-pointer and sank 3-of-4 free throws in the 4th to give Logan County a chance. Reesha Cawthorne nailed a three at a critical moment for the Lady Panthers to secure the win, 32-31.
The 8th grader, Cawthorne, was the leading scorer for both teams. She finished with 13. A’miyah Collier scored eight. Anastasia Dowlen had six, and Chloe Whitescarver finished with five.
Kadyn Costello scored 12 for the Lady Cougars. Emerson McKinnis finished with ten. Gracie Borders scored nine in the narrow loss.
The Lady Cougars fall to (3-21) on the season. The Lady Panthers improve to (9-8) after beating Christian County on Saturday.
The boys game started shortly after the homecoming presentation. Logan County took an early lead and held it until the third period. During the first period, The Cougars got two 3-pointers from Blake Wood and went up 14-8 by the 2nd period. The Cougars took a 23-18 lead into the locker room.
During the third quarter, Jaquis Todd helped the Panthers take the lead with nine points in the period. Russellville was leading 33-31 going into the final eight minutes. The Panthers scored 20 points in the 4th period to claim victory. Josh Allen scored eight points in the 4th.
Logan County got 17 points from Blake Wood. Rooster Woodard scored 11 points in the game. Dakota Clinard finished with six.
Josh Allen and Jaquis Todd scored 13 each for Russellville. Jackson Hampton finished with eight. Lennon Ries had six points in the win.
Russellville is now (8-8) on the year. Logan County is (4-11.)
