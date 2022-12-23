Logan County’s Humane Society issues an important message for pet owners as the temperatures begin to drop.
“These are going to be very serious weather conditions, not only for us but our furry family members as well. It’s important to remember, our animals cannot prepare themselves for dangerously cold weather. It is our duty to care for and protect them.
Here at the Logan County Humane Society, we have brought all of our animals inside, in anticipation of this winter storm,” said Ray Wilson, Director of the Logan County Humane Society.
Wilson said dogs and cats should not be left outside in the brutal cold weather especially without an adequate space to go to for warmth. Straw should be utilized in housing and bedding areas for outside access pets.
“Check your pets water bowl periodically, as it will quickly freeze in these temperatures,” said Wilson. “Many animals suffer dehydration during extreme cold months as well, due to water sources freezing over.”
