Logan Aluminum and three other South Central Kentucky businesses were recently honored for their positive social and environmental impact. Logan Aluminum, Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products, Bingocize and Mike Murphy of Murphy Construction Group were honored by Canopy, a Kentucky non-profit whose mission is to grow Kentucky businesses to positively impact people, our planet, and our future.
Canopy Founder & CEO Scott Koloms presented Logan Aluminum with the inaugural Kentucky Top Impact Company Award. Logan Aluminum was selected for this award based on its non-profit support, sponsorship of cultural events in the region, and significant involvement in the launch of two new statewide nonprofit organizations headquartered at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus.
One of those nonprofits is the Metals Innovation Initiative, formed in September 2022 aimed at bringing stakeholders together to make Kentucky the destination for metals innovation and for which Logan Aluminum is a founding member. The other is AcceleratekY, formed in September 2021 coming out of Kentucky’s participation as the first U.S. state/region of a state to go through a prestigious international program called the MIT Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (MIT REAP). Logan Aluminum was the corporate organization on the Kentucky MIT REAP team, alongside entrepreneurs, funders, higher education institutions, and the state government.
“We are honored to receive the Inaugural Kentucky Top Impact Company Award,” said Mike Buckentin, President & CEO of Logan Aluminum. “Logan has been recognized for exhibiting excellence in four areas — Culture, Governance, Leadership, and External Impact. It’s these areas that make up the very foundation of our company and what drives our commitment to our team members, community, and sustainability efforts.”
The Kentucky Top Impact Company Award is one of four honors presented by Canopy. The organization also recognized top impact leaders, social impact companies, and environmental impact companies:
• Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products—another founding corporate member of the Metals
Innovation Initiative—was honored in the environmental impact category.
• Bingocize—a startup coming out of Western Kentucky University and focused on socially engaging group-based activities that combine exercise, health education, and the game of Bingo—was honored in the social impact category.
• Mike Murphy—CEO of Murphy Construction Group—was honored as a top impact leader in the state.
“The WKU Innovation Campus is proud to partner with dynamic companies and entrepreneurs who are making positive impacts and elevating their communities through collaboration and innovation,” said Buddy Steen, Innovation Campus CEO. “By connecting, engaging, and recognizing forward-looking thinkers and innovators, we are better prepared to tackle challenges and grow the strengths and diversity of our region’s economy.”
According to Canopy, the Good Business Movement means that it’s time for businesses to be better. Not only do companies need to provide services, offer products, and create jobs — they also need to positively engage in the larger social and environmental spheres. This paradigm shift is redefining success in business to include positive social and environmental impact in addition to profit, Canopy’s leaders say, with education, certification and connection helping Kentucky businesses participate and succeed within the Good Business Movement.
“I firmly believe businesses have an opportunity to change the world for good through the way they treat their employees, community and environment,” said Scott Koloms. “Canopy’s Annual Good Business Summit aims to introduce newcomers and longtime friends to the global Good Business movement and the innovative ways Kentucky businesses are showing up for our people and our landscape.”
For more information about the WKU Innovation Campus, call 270-901-3490. For more information about Canopy, visit canopyky.org.
The WKU Innovation Campus is an applied research and intellectual hub that spurs innovative collaboration, promotes problem-solving and nurtures talent to elevate the economy and region. Through real-world applications and entrepreneurial support, the Innovation Campus engages and connects researchers, students and start-ups with corporations, industry leaders and local businesses to tackle challenges and foster a talent-first strategy to meet the needs of the region’s growing industries.
Canopy’s mission is to grow Kentucky businesses to positively impact people, our planet, and our future. Canopy is part of an international movement to encourage, support and certify social and environmental responsibility in the corporate world. Canopy’s goal is to put Kentucky at the forefront of the Good Business Movement by creating a state-level certification that’s accessible, supportive, and relevant to local companies. In 2022, Canopy launched its Canopy Certified Program, which provides a framework for businesses to examine and improve their own practices and be recognized for their verified efforts. To see a list of Canopy Certified companies and learn more, visit canopyky.org/canopycertified-companies/
