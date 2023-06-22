RUSNWS-06-22-23 LOGAN ALUMINUM

Left to right are Adam Watson, Education Director with Canopy; Vijay Kamineni with Logan Aluminum and CEO of Metals Innovation Initiative (Mi2); Todd Hammerstone, Supply Chain Manager; Amy Ferrell, Procurement; Dicky Shifflett, Hot Rolling, and Remelt Manufacturing Manager; Scott Koloms, founder and CEO of Canopy, and Ben Smock, Canopy’s Director of Development.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Logan Aluminum and three other South Central Kentucky businesses were recently honored for their positive social and environmental impact. Logan Aluminum, Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products, Bingocize and Mike Murphy of Murphy Construction Group were honored by Canopy, a Kentucky non-profit whose mission is to grow Kentucky businesses to positively impact people, our planet, and our future.

Canopy Founder & CEO Scott Koloms presented Logan Aluminum with the inaugural Kentucky Top Impact Company Award. Logan Aluminum was selected for this award based on its non-profit support, sponsorship of cultural events in the region, and significant involvement in the launch of two new statewide nonprofit organizations headquartered at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus.

