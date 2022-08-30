Chamber President, Keith Batchelor and Chamber Executive Director, Polly Steenbergen welcomed over 115 area businesswomen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Logan County’s Chamber of Commerce “Women In Business” luncheon at the UK Extension Offices. Prayer was offered by Mr. Batchelor who also led attendees in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
A delicious lunch was served by Sylfonis Pizza, everyone enjoyed their chicken alfredo, lasagna, and salad. Guests also enjoyed the amazing cannolis by Butter and Dough Patisserie.
During the event, Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, presented Gracee Spears with the 2022 $1,000 Women In Business Scholarship. Gracee is the daughter of Casey and Bonnie Spears and is a 2022 graduate of Logan County High School. She is currently a freshman at the University of Kentucky, where she plans to study Human Health Science.
The keynote speaker for the luncheon was Mary Gleason (Hencke), Siemer Milling Plant Manager for Hopkinsville. Mary was born and raised in Halstead, Kan. She graduated in 2009 from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., with a degree in Milling Science and Management and a minor in Ag Business. She also graduated in 2009 from the Swiss School of Milling in St. Gallen, Switzerland, with a technical degree as a Milling Technologist. Mary enjoys being involved in the community and is on the Board of Directors for the Christian County Chamber, a member of Christian County Vision 2030, a member of the Workforce and Education committee, a member of the Little River Water Quality Consortium, and a member of the International Association of Operative Millers.
To conclude the event, door prizes donated by Carriage House Vineyards, Livvy Mae Boutique, Smith & Co Hair Studio, Ruth Ellen’s Flowers, and the Logan County Chamber of Commerce were awarded.
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce thanks event sponsors who made the luncheon possible: H&H Sheet Metal, Service One Credit Union, Ventra Plastics, Barren River Area Development District, WRUS, Logan Memorial Hospital, Logan County Tourism, South Central Bank, Kirby Funeral Services, Carr, Riggs and Ingram, Logan Aluminum, Electric Plant Board, and LTC Connect. The Chamber also thanks BRADD, SBA, and Service One for being vendors at this event. Decor for the event was provided by Oak ‘N’ Ivy Florist and centerpieces were provided by Hickory Hill Florist.
The Logan County Chamber is Logan County’s largest non-profit business organization. The chamber opened its doors in 1939 and has helped businesses grow and thrive in our community for over 80 years. Its mission is to promote and develop strong vibrant businesses creating the best quality of life for all of Logan County.
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce office is located at 116 South Main Street inside the Historic Harrison-Hite Building, circa 1887, on the square in Russellville.
