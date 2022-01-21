Few things in the world are truly rare or “one in a million.” To find an item that is “one in two million” makes that item extraordinarily unique. For this “one in two million” discovery, the chances it has Logan County connections make us the luckiest people on the planet to know about its existence.
Caryl McFarlane, an intern with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, recently visited Russellville searching for information relating to the creators of the Star of Bethlehem quilt in the Met’s holdings. The sixteen multicolored and patterned silk stars rest atop a variable green silk background with nine large embroidered blocks depicting ferns or flowers. Variable silk means depending on your angle of view, the silk may appear green or it may appear pink. Using silk in quilts was a practice that began in the mid-1800s. Before that, silk use was considered a luxury item.
In the early 1600s, England’s King James I wanted settlers in Jamestowne, Va., to begin practicing sericulture or cultivating silkworms to create silk. Sericulture was a challenge since care and feeding the worms was labor-intensive, and the slightest change in temperature or humidity would affect the worm’s growth. Another challenge in sericulture is that the central element of the worm’s diet is Mulberry leaves, and a plaque in the 1820s and 1830s killed many of the trees. After the Civil War, imported silk goods were taxed, but not raw silk. Companies abandoned cultivating silkworms and began making thread, fabric, and wearables from the imported raw silk during the Industrial Revolution.
“There are other pieces The Met owns that were made by formerly enslaved men, but this one is the only item in The Met’s holdings created by formerly enslaved women,” said Ms. McFarlane. She added, “This piece is special. It measures 7 foot by 7 foot and is completely silk, other than the cotton batting.” It was donated in 1962 by grandsons Roger Morton and Dr. Paul C. Morton, and it is from them that we get a little bit of its history.
Ellen (Morton) Littlejohn and her younger sister, Margaret (Morton) Bibb, daughters of Eve, created this breathtaking quilt for Elizabeth (Caldwell) Morton while enslaved by the Marmaduke Beckwith Morton family sometime between 1837 and 1850, according to the grandsons. The Morton family home was known as “The Knob” and was situated slightly east of Russellville. “Aunt Eve” was the Morton children’s “mammy,” “Aunt Ellen” was known as a good seamstress, and “Aunt Margaret” was the family cook. After slavery was abolished, Ellen remained with the Morton family, caring for Marmaduke until he died in 1887.
This isn’t the only quilt out there that was likely made by the hands of Ellen and Margaret. Another quilt, “Whig Rose and Swag Border Quilt,” finds its home at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. It, too, was created about 1850 for Mrs. Marmaduke B. Morton and measures 88 inches by 104 inches. This quilt features twenty red and pink “Whig Roses” adorned and encircled by eight red rosettes. A red and green double-swag border surrounds the display of roses. This quilt was likely a political statement supporting the Whig party, of which the Mortons once affiliated.
