For those who work at Logan Memorial Hospital, helping people reach their potential and live life to the fullest is an important and fulfilling goal. Making a difference in the lives of its patients is of the utmost importance, and plays into the hospital’s community partnership and well-being. Below is one of the many examples of how LMH can serve you and your family’s needs.
Bill is retired and lives at home with his wife, who noticed a decline in his mobility and arranged for him to be seen by his primary physician. Bill was then recommended to start an outpatient physical rehabilitation program at Logan Memorial Hospital to help him recover a more normal walking gait and enable him to enjoy a better quality of life.
At the beginning of Bill’s treatments, he was severely impaired due to a pronounced lack of balance that affected his ability to walk. His rehab team focused on neuromuscular re-education with activities to improve and restore his balance and to help Bill develop greater strength in his legs and core muscles.
In the beginning, Bill required encouragement from his rehab team and wife to help him participate fully in his therapy sessions. As he started to see improvements, he became very motivated and determined to meet his recovery goals and made steady progress.
When Bill first began his rehab program, he required the use of a wheelchair, but toward the end, he was walking in on his own, participating fully in his treatments without the need for a wheelchair, and then walking out on his own as well. Bill and his wife were educated about exercises he could do at home and, after meeting all the goals set initially, he was able to be discharged.
“I knew it would be slow at first, but once I started seeing the progress, I became much more positive. I received a great deal of motivation, especially from Kathleen West, who really encouraged me to give my best effort. Now, I’m able to get out in public, enjoy going to flea markets, and look forward to going out to restaurants to socialize. My experience with physical therapy here at Logan Memorial has been very positive!”
