Anderson, Jimmy A.-06/16/2022-Failure To Appear
Bell, Justin S.-06/16/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
Bellamy, Gabriel Lewis-06/21/2022-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance-Assault, 2nd Degree
Brady, Justin T.-06/20/2022-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Brown, Tyler D.-06/16/2022-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Bullerin, Branden Douglas-06/21/2022-Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 1st Degree (Identify)-Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More
Collins, Daniel M.-06/16/2022-Failure To Appear
Embry, Nichole M.-06/22/2022-Hold For Other
Essex, John Bradley-06/20/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Burglary, 3rd Degree
Ferguson, Stanley L.-06/18/2022-Serving Parole Violation Warrant
Godwin, Chase A.-06/18/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off
Henderson, Michael D.-06/21/2022-Hold For Other
Henderson, Ricky S.-06/18/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Bail Jumping 1st Degree
Hines, Marcarius E.-06/19/2022-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off
Hurt, Jonathan D.-06/16/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Persistent Felony Offender I
Mcmillin, Johnathon E.-06/22/2022-Hold For Other
Olds, Koti A.-06/16/2022-Failure To Appear
Pace, Melissa Rodriguez-06/22/2022 -Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License-Failure To Appear-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/influ Alc/drugs/etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 1st Off-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Robbery, 2nd Degree-Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Escape 2nd Degree-(Identify Facility)-Theft-Receipt Of Stolen Credit/debit Card(>2 Card)-Persistent Felony Offender I
Pierson, Daniel Scott-06/21/2022 -Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off-Poss Of Marijuana
Rice, Michelle Lynn-06/16/2022-Speeding 20 Mph Over Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-License To Be In Possession-Failure To Notify Adress Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance-Failure To Appear-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks $1,000 < $10,000
Rogers, Randy Dale-06/22/2022-Hold For Other
Rose, Dawn N.-06/18/2022 -Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Slagle, David O.-06/21/2022-Hold For Other
Smith, Tressa Ann-06/18/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Thomas, Paul M.-06/21/2022 -Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Traughber, Ross M.-06/17/2022-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Reckless Driving-Menacing-Obstructing Governmental Operations
Wilson, Taylor K.-06/22/2022-Hold For Other
