South Union Shaker Village receives $30k Carpenter Foundation grant

South Union Shaker Village recently received a grant from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation. The Village received $30,000 which will go towards important restoration projects on the 1824 Centre House. The Centre House once housed over 100 Shakers during the 19th Century. The funding will pay for the restoration of the building’s 11 dormers and many of its 92 windows. The grant will also pay for a recreation of a portico over the sisters’ ground-level entrance which was removed in the mid-1900s.
This dwelling house or dormitory, one of four in the village, was once home to nearly one hundred members of the Shaker community. While the upper floors were used for sleeping, the ground floor contained rooms for food storage, a large kitchen, bake room, and dining space. There is also an infirmary and a large meeting room in the house. Men used the east side of the building and women used the west. During the early 20th century, the Shakers installed electric lights, plumbing, and radiator heat.
Sally Givens Rogers has been Curator of Collections and Development for four years at the Village. She began as an intern while in college. “I fell in love with it then,” she said. When the position came open for a curator, she was happy to have been hired to continue her work of preserving this important part of the history of Logan County.
In a statement, Rogers said, “South Union Shaker Village gratefully acknowledges the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation for its grant award of $30,000. This funding will further the work of keeping history alive in Southern Kentucky. Said Rogers, “This is a really special place.”
To learn more about the history, touring information, or to learn how to donate to the South Union Shaker Village, go to www.southshakervillage.com or one can follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
