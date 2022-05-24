Two bump-outs located on the curb in downtown Russellville have been torn out due to being a traffic hazard as well as a drainage problem. The city is waiting on concrete to fill in the areas dug up.
The bump-outs, located on the block between Fourth and Fifth Streets, jet out into the street, are lined with Belgian blocks, and hold flowers in the summertime. They were constructed and paid for over a decade ago as part of the city’s Streetscape project. Russellville received a grant for the work which included many other improvements in a several-phase project.
Although they offer beauty to the downtown area, they stick out into the street two to three feet and cause not only flooding issues but have been deemed to pose a safety hazard as well.
“We get countless calls from those who run over the bump-outs,” said Jason Henderson, Utilities Director for the City of Russellville. “When it rains, there is always a buildup of runoff at these areas.” Henderson added the business owners supported the city’s decision to remove them. The space will allow for more parking as well.
In August 2011, the Russellville City Council approved removing the bump-outs, however, it was never done. At the time, another issue faced the council with some believing those walking downtown could get their foot caught in the space between and trip.
“I don’t care if you’re driving an 18-wheeler or a bicycle, you’ve got to get way out in the middle of the road to get back up through and that’s a problem,” said Mayor Mark Stratton in 2011, referring to coming off of East Fifth Street and turning right onto Main Street. “It’s just not feasible to try to get in and out of there.”
It was mentioned in 2011 by Councilman Jimmy Davenport, who still sits on the council if the city had the authority to remove the bump-outs because of the grant stipulations. Mayor Stratton felt the city could do what it wanted as long as phase one was complete.
