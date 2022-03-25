What’s New at Chandler’s School

March is a very exciting time at Chandler’s School. Our spring book fair, hosted by our librarian Mrs. McCorkle, was held in combination with a celebration of Dr. Seuss’s Birthday and Read Across America Week.
Students enjoyed dress-up days related to reading. Reading took students into the future (wear your favorite college shirt or colors), reading took students into the past (dress as your favorite decade or historical figure), reading took students into the wild (wear animal print or dress as an explorer), reading took students into their dreams (wear pajamas), and reading took students into their imagination (dress as your favorite book character). Students and teachers who participated in dress-up days were awarded prizes.
Parents were also invited to join us for “Donuts with a Loved One”, then visit the bookfair with their child. We had over 400 people attend this two-day event! The school ambassador team helped out with greeting and serving the students and parents.
Students were able to enjoy books read to them by various people from the school and community including Bonnie Spears from Chandler’s School, Caycee Spears from Logan County High School, Robbie Davis from Central Office, Contessa Orr from Central Office, Amy Clark from Central Office, and Melanie Hughes from Central Office. Not to mention several staff members joined in on the fun and shared a favorite book with students.
At the end of the month, middle school students will be engaging in several career-oriented activities such as college visits, job shadowing day, KHEAA counselor visit, interviewing and applications class from the KY Extension office, and guest speakers from the community on a variety of careers.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @ChandlersSchool and on Instagram @ChandlersBears to stay up to date with all the fun happenings at Chandler’s!
