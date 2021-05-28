On May 23, 2021, the Russellville Police Department responded to an accident with injuries on 68-80 East near Kirby Funeral Services.
Ronnie Carr, of Bowling Green, was traveling eastbound on 68-80 when his Volvo sedan crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with an SUV driven by Jacob Bostick, also of Bowling Green.
An open container was found inside Carr’s vehicle. The collision is still under investigation.
Carr was transported by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Bostick was taken by Logan County EMS to Logan Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Bostick’s vehicle was not injured.
