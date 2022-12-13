When Glenda Clark, author of “A Table in the Frontier” first found out it was possible to attend her very first Christmas Candlelight Service at Red River Meeting House, she knew for sure she would see her friends, Richard and Darlynn Moore, Tom and Dreama Ruley, and Steve and Joyce Vann. But, besides them, she said she had no idea who else would be attending the service.

“Much like a camp meeting at the meeting house in 1800, it was a whosoever-will-may-come, but I was certain of one thing: I would get to meet others with whom I share in common a love for gathering on the land where Heaven touched Earth so many years ago,” said Clark who indeed attended her first Christmas Candlelight Service this past Sunday, Dec. 4th.

