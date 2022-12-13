When Glenda Clark, author of “A Table in the Frontier” first found out it was possible to attend her very first Christmas Candlelight Service at Red River Meeting House, she knew for sure she would see her friends, Richard and Darlynn Moore, Tom and Dreama Ruley, and Steve and Joyce Vann. But, besides them, she said she had no idea who else would be attending the service.
“Much like a camp meeting at the meeting house in 1800, it was a whosoever-will-may-come, but I was certain of one thing: I would get to meet others with whom I share in common a love for gathering on the land where Heaven touched Earth so many years ago,” said Clark who indeed attended her first Christmas Candlelight Service this past Sunday, Dec. 4th.
Clark described her experience eloquently, showing this annual event once again touched another soul who took the time to come and worship at the site of the Great Revival.
“Just as it always is, when I walked toward the meeting house, I felt as though I was returning home. But when I entered the door, it was transformed! Lanterns were hanging from the rafters, and also nearby the benches on the floor. Soon, the room filled with the scent of evergreens decorated with holly branches, and wonderful old quilts covered many of the benches. Cider bubbled in the canister and homemade cookies awaited the arrival of hungry participants, young and old.
“And, arrive they did, each being welcomed as they passed through the door. Each individual and family found their place on the benches. Soon the lanterns in the rafters were carefully lit, along with those near the benches, all emitting a soft, golden glow when the lights were turned out.
“As we began singing, I was once again reminded of how delightful it is to be sitting with friends and strangers both listening to and singing the songs of Christmas that have been sung for generations, as we continued that same unfolding tradition. Adding to the beautiful sounds were the voices and instruments of those dressed in period clothing. It was almost as if the years 1800 and 2022 kissed each other in that moment in time.
“And then there was the message, and what a message it was. The speaker was a man who shared from his heart a timeless message. He reminded the listeners what the simplicity of Christmas would have been in the 1800s, and the joy that can still be found when one is willing to open their heart to see it. His powerful words are with me still.
“Next, with the backdrop of hymns, the light of a candle was progressively shared among those gathered, adding a greater glow to the light from the lanterns, as we sang together the hymns, we have all sung since childhood. The sound was heavenly.
“What I took away from this special time, is that the essence of Christmas is so much less complicated than the frenzied event it has become in our day. It is — at its core- pristinely simple. It is the yearly reminder not only God sent His Son, Jesus, into our world to rescue and save us from ourselves, but that He is still moving among us in the hearts and lives of those that belong to Him,” said Clark.
Darlynn Moore of the Red River Association said, “Our Red River reenactors were in charge of program and they did not disappoint. One lady said this event is on her calendar every year to start the Christmas season off. Another said it was the best one she had attended. I also had a person from Nebraska who was excited to find out on Saturday while visiting RRMH that this Candlelight Service was being held the next day. She came back to attend. She was staying in Bowling Green with work related training and had never been to Red River.”
Robert Operia from Cottage Grove, Tenn. was the speaker at the service, along with his wife and daughter’s family who helped with the music and led the folks in Christmas hymn favorites. Steve Vann and his wife, Joyce from Chapmansboro, Tenn. played dulcimers. Steve led the song service before the special lighting of everyone’s candle to the traditional hymn “Silent Night” to end the Christmas Candlelight Service.
Billie Caren Borthick of Springfield, Tenn. said of the service, “Last night was just fabulous. It was a glorious Christmas celebration and a Holy Spirit filled event.”
Sarah Shoulders from Adairville said, “The celebration of our Lord Jesus Christ birth has morphed into a hoopla extravaganza of over-the-top distraction from the real reason that we celebrate Christ’s birth. Distractions of noise, entertainment, gifts and frenzied celebrations are not what God meant when he sent us his Son to save the world. To experience the true meaning of Christmas, all you have to do is drive out a little country road to a primitive country church and quietly sit on a wooden bench and let your heart and ears hear the true meaning of Jesus Christ birthday. Sitting among fellow believers who also want to just remember why we celebrate Christmas — who we are celebrating — is Christmas! It’s not about us, it’s all about Him.
“Words spoken such as they would have been in the 1800s when grateful hearts were so thankful to have a shelter to gather in and to celebrate Christ’s birthday fill our soul at Red River. No other time in this day and age is there such an experience that can be felt as the peace and appreciation of Christ’s birth than at Red River Meeting House during a candlelight service on a late Sunday afternoon. With a chill in the air but thankful hearts in the building, we are reminded we have an awesome God, who loves us, who sent His son, who we never should ever forget. This the meaning of Christmas. This is Christmas at River River Meeting House.”
