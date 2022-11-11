The Logan Economic Alliance for Development hosted its annual Business & Industry Appreciation Luncheon on Oct. 12, 2022, at the Logan County Extension Complex in Russellville, KY. The luncheon serves as a time to celebrate our businesses and industries for their continued commitment to the economic success of our community.

LEAD Chairman Jimmy Kent Wilson introduced the elected officials, LEAD Board members, and education partners. He also thanked those who assisted with the event, including the Logan County Extension Office, the Logan County Cattleman’s Association, Grace Recovery Home, LCHS — FBLA, Oak ‘n Ivy, Poore’s Nursery & Farm, and the News-Democrat & Leader. The invocation was given by Russellville Mayor, Mark Stratton, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Logan County Judge-Executive, Logan Chick.

