The Logan Economic Alliance for Development hosted its annual Business & Industry Appreciation Luncheon on Oct. 12, 2022, at the Logan County Extension Complex in Russellville, KY. The luncheon serves as a time to celebrate our businesses and industries for their continued commitment to the economic success of our community.
LEAD Chairman Jimmy Kent Wilson introduced the elected officials, LEAD Board members, and education partners. He also thanked those who assisted with the event, including the Logan County Extension Office, the Logan County Cattleman’s Association, Grace Recovery Home, LCHS — FBLA, Oak ‘n Ivy, Poore’s Nursery & Farm, and the News-Democrat & Leader. The invocation was given by Russellville Mayor, Mark Stratton, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Logan County Judge-Executive, Logan Chick.
LEAD Executive Director Jim DeCesare provided a local economic update, highlighting several activities over the last year, including the clean-up and new road project at West Industrial Park, funded in part by two grants awarded to the Logan Industrial Development Authority. DeCesare also thanked Scotty’s Contracting & Stone for the work performed and their efficiency in meeting critical timelines. DeCesare provided a glimpse of investments made within the last 12 months and future investments and opportunities in the pipeline.
DeCesare then introduced the keynote speaker, Ernest “Ernie” W. Peterson, PE, Director of Customer Relations for Tennessee Valley Authority’s North Region. Mr. Peterson spoke about TVA’s role in economic development, the important role local utility partners play and how their collaborations with the Logan Industrial Development Board and Logan Economic Alliance for Development encourage economic growth in Logan County. In addition, Mr. Peterson recognized the long-standing relationship with the Logan Industrial Development Board and Logan Economic Alliance for Development.
Awards were presented recognizing local businesses and industries for additional capital investments and/or additional employment for the previous 12 months. The capital investments totaled over $8.7 million and added 97 new jobs in our community. For increased employment, an award was presented to Cumberland Scrap Processors. For increased capital investment, awards were presented to Darling Ingredients, Hanson Aggregates, and Logan Memorial Hospital. Finally, awards for increased investment and employment were presented to Carpenter Co., Howlett, Rane Light Metal Castings, Inc., Russellville Dental Lab, and Ventra Plastics/Flex-n-Gate.
Chairman Wilson gave his closing remarks thanking everyone for their attendance and for the continued support of economic development in Logan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.