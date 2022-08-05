Despite an unwelcoming beginning, Grace Recovery Home is a successful ministry in its eighth year. To celebrate the program’s success, the alums and graduates are getting together on Aug. 13th at 6 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office.
Todd Latham, the founder of Grace Recovery Home, said, “The number one thing I kept hearing was people didn’t want drug addicts in their neighborhoods. I kept telling them, ‘They’re already here; you just don’t know it.’ ”
According to a Board Certified American Society of Addiction Medicine physician, alcoholism and addiction are Brain-Based Disorders causing physical compulsions to drink or use drugs. “You’re talking about the disease of addiction,” said Leon Mueller, director of the Ex-Change Counseling and Education Center. “When you take a drug, drink alcohol, or smoke a cigarette, in seven seconds the brain is highjacked and altered,” he continued. The difficulty with the disease of addiction is that it neither looks, sounds, smells, or acts like a disease.
Like other diseases, addiction does not discriminate against sex, race, age, nationality, profession, or income. Separate studies funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS) reveal that almost 32 million people were actively using drugs and/or abusing alcohol as of 2021. Marijuana, prescription stimulants, and methamphetamines are the most popular drug choices of addicts.
To help a non-addict understand addiction, Todd explains, “You know when you wake up some mornings or at some time during the day, and you have a tune stuck in your head, and no matter what you do, you can’t get rid of that tune for nothing. Now times that by 100. That’s the obsession of addiction.” He continues, “As soon as that thought enters your mind, and you play with that thought, it takes 30 seconds for a thought to become an emotion. Once it becomes that emotion, it’s tough to defend against.” This is where Grace Recovery Home comes in.
Grace Recovery Home, based in Russellville, is a ministry helping those fighting addictions to alcohol and drugs turn their lives around. Individuals in the program receive treatment and counseling services and assistance with obtaining a job and learning life skills that ensure their continued success.
Eight people enrolled in the program in the first year, with 75 currently enrolled in the program, which is a minimum of 12 months. “Success in the program depends on the person’s desire to succeed. I can’t do it for them, nor can a program do it for them,” said Todd. Although there are participants from other states, Todd noted that most are from the local area.
Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory said, “We’re extremely lucky to have the services of Grace Recovery House come into our jail. The men and women who are here on drug charges, are getting a head start on their recovery.”
Participants get assistance in obtaining identifications, essential records such as social security cards and birth certificates, employment, and enrollment into necessary classes such as DUI, parenting, and anger management. The program provides transportation to jobs and appointments, budgeting education, 12-Step meetings, program sponsorship, and various types of counseling, including addiction, exchange, pastoral, and family. Program participants not only receive, but they also give back.
“You may not know it, but some of the people you see setting up for Chamber of Commerce events such as the fall festival, the county fair, and the concerts on the square are part of the Grace Recovery program,” said Todd.
It is essential to mention that the program is not free and receives no funding from outside sources. “We help everyone find a job. The job helps individuals pay their way through our program,” said Todd Latham, director of Grace Recovery. “We don’t stop there. We teach them how to budget their money and save, so they have the funds to get on their feet when they graduate,” he added.
The program began in 2014 with the first men’s home. In 2017, the women’s home opened. Today, there are three men’s homes in Logan County, a women’s home in Todd County, and another in Stantonville, Tennessee. To date, there are 135 graduates of Grace Recovery Home.
Leon adds, “We also identify trauma, especially childhood trauma. We do that because some things are obstacles to achieving full recovery.” Leon classifies full recovery as free from using any form of drug or alcohol, including quitting smoking.
Grace Recovery not only helps individuals turn their lives around, some of the graduates now work for the program. The pastor, who holds a Doctor of Theology, is 11 years clean and is a graduate of Leadership Logan. The men’s house director is four years clean and is a peer support specialist, a graduate of Leadership Logan, and a Logan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador. The female house director is nine years clean and a peer support specialist. The female house leader is a graduate and a year clean; the secretary is two years clean and holds a Bachelor’s in business; a court liaison is four years clean and a graduate of Leadership Logan. A men’s sponsor and a female sponsor have a combined eight years clean.
“We want to thank Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory and Chaplin Mike Humble for their support and to allow us to come into the jail,” said Todd and Leon.
If you are a graduate of the program and you haven’t given an RSVP for the reunion, make sure you get in touch with Todd Latham or the secretary at Grace Recovery Home to be added to the attendee’s list.
