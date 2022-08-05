RUSNWS-08-05-22 Grace Recovery Home 1

Grace Recovery Home in Russellville is shown.

 Photo by Denise Shoulders

Despite an unwelcoming beginning, Grace Recovery Home is a successful ministry in its eighth year. To celebrate the program’s success, the alums and graduates are getting together on Aug. 13th at 6 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office.

Todd Latham, the founder of Grace Recovery Home, said, “The number one thing I kept hearing was people didn’t want drug addicts in their neighborhoods. I kept telling them, ‘They’re already here; you just don’t know it.’ ”

