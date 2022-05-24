Shots were fired at a vehicle Thursday, May 19, at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the area of East 2nd Street in Russellville.
Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Kaylee Ashby of Russellville. Ashby advised deputies her vehicle had just been shot at.
The Russellville Police Department conducted a further investigation into the incident finding that shots were fired at Ashby’s vehicle in the 700 block of East 2nd Street.
Ashby could not advise any description of a possible suspect. No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.