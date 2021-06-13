2021 was successful for both the Lady Panthers and Lady Cougars. Logan County finished with an overall record of (19-15,) and Russellville posted a (21-17) record. Both teams went to the 4th Region tournament at WKU. Logan County advanced to the second round after beating Allen County in an opening-round thriller. Russellville fell in the opening game against Barren County.
Senior KJ Page led the Lady Cougars in hits this season with 54. Shelby Gettings had 51, Emerson McKinnis had 45, and Abby Hinton finished with 40. McKinnis belted ten home runs to lead the pack in long balls. Grayce Mefford followed up with seven. Emerson McKinnis also was the RBI leader with 40.
In the circle for Logan County, Shelby Gettings had 84 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched. Shayla Johnson finished with 60 K’s in 89.2 innings. Haily Burgess threw 23.2 innings this season and recorded 14 strikeouts.
The Lady Cougars won the 13th District title and finished (8-0) in district play.
A’miyah Collier led the Lady Panthers in most offensive categories. She had a team-high 49 hits, 51 runs, 32 RBI’s, five triples, and .415 batting average, and 11 home runs. Chloe Whitescarver followed her with seven homers. Jaylah Kees finished with 42 hits and Reese Croslin had 41 hits this season.
Jaylah Kees also finished second in RBI’s with 30.
A’miyah Collier threw 155 innings this season and recorded 133 strikeouts. Addie Mosier struck out 17 in 44 innings of work.
The Lady Panthers finished with a district record of (4-5.)
The Lady Cougars bid farewell to Seniors Abby Hinton, Hailey Collins, and KJ Page.
The Lady Panthers say goodbye to Chloe Whitescarver.
