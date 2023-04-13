Starting Saturday, April 1st, making cash payments for court fees and fines will be more convenient, just not in Logan County, yet. The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) is expanding ePay, the Judicial Branch’s online payment service, so people can pay cash at select retail registers statewide.
“We’re always working on ways to make it easier for people to handle court business and this change should be helpful for many,” AOC Director Laurie K. Givens said. “The additional payment option removes barriers that can add stress to an already stressful situation for people trying to pay court costs and other amounts due. The expansion will also meet the needs of our unbanked population.”
Up to now, cash payments have only been accepted at judicial centers/courthouses, and a credit or debit card is needed to pay online. The ePay expansion was piloted in Calloway, Fayette, Fleming, and Nelson counties.
In some counties, those who need to make cash payments will soon also have the option to pay at a self-service kiosk in their local judicial center/courthouse. The first kiosk is in Fayette County and additional kiosks will be added in more counties this year.
Logan Circuit Clerk Mary Jo Orange said, “With the launch of the Administrative Office of the Courts expanded ePay program, patrons can now pay court costs, fines, and fees with cash at a variety of retail locations.” She continued, “ I foresee this new program mainly being used by those who do not live locally, and as a safer and cheaper alternative to mailing money orders.”
Orange added, “This program does require patrons to set up an online account, and a convenience fee of $2.25 is added to all transactions. In many cases, this is less than the 3% fee that is charged for web based payments made on kycourts.gov. We will continue to accept court costs, fines, and fees in person, online, over the phone, and by mail.”
“Collection of restitution that is owed to the victims of crimes is the most important type of fee we process in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. I believe any program that has the possibility of increasing compliance with these ordered payments is a benefit to those who have already had to wait too long for reimbursement,” said Orange.
Meanwhile, the AOC is partnering with the Division of Probation & Parole so that those on supervision can pay cash at kiosks in P&P offices. These kiosks are in 26 P&P offices in 23 counties. The counties are Boone, Boyd, Boyle, Campbell, Christian, Daviess, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Hardin, Henderson, Jefferson (four offices), Laurel, Madison, McCracken, Montgomery, Oldham, Pulaski, Rowan, Taylor, Warren and Woodford.
The ePay expansion is one of four technology projects the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly approved to fund for the courts. The legislature appropriated $14.7 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to upgrade Kentucky’s court technology. This funding is significant for both the amount and the timing, as it coincides with the court system’s move to an electronic court record and years-long effort to improve access to justice by leveraging technology.
The Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort is the operations arm of the state court system. The AOC supports the activities of nearly 3,300 court system employees and 413 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC executes the Judicial Branch budget.
