RUSNWS-10-18-22 Illegal Dump

Numerous tires are found in an illegal dump site on Saw Mill Road.

Rural areas still seem to be plagued with illegal dumping despite the several opportunities citizens have to dispose of their waste. A lot of times, according to Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Solid Waste Coordinator, people will dump onto other people’s property to avoid getting caught.

Members of the Logan County Fiscal Court recently gave permission to coordinator Cockrill to apply for an illegal open dump clean-up grant of $16,000 to clean up a dump that was discovered last year on Saw Mill Road. There are a lot of large tires, barrels with an unknown substance in them, and a mound of buried material.

