Rural areas still seem to be plagued with illegal dumping despite the several opportunities citizens have to dispose of their waste. A lot of times, according to Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Solid Waste Coordinator, people will dump onto other people’s property to avoid getting caught.
Members of the Logan County Fiscal Court recently gave permission to coordinator Cockrill to apply for an illegal open dump clean-up grant of $16,000 to clean up a dump that was discovered last year on Saw Mill Road. There are a lot of large tires, barrels with an unknown substance in them, and a mound of buried material.
“The Sawmill Road dump site is on land owned by an older citizen where waste has been illegally dumped for months/years in the past,” said Cockrill. “It was discovered by a hunting party at the end of 2021 and turned over to the solid waste office. At this point, no clues have been discovered as to the identity of the dumper, although there was apparently someone staying in a makeshift tent deep in the woods on the site, without the owner’s permission or knowledge.”
In examining the dump, there are several large semi and tractor tires (30-40), a couple of piles of building materials, a large round partially buried pile of metal and other material about 15 feet in diameter and four feet high, two drums with an unknown substance inside, and other assorted junk at the site. “The two drums could have a hazardous substance inside but could not be removed earlier as they are too heavy to manually carry,” Cockrill said. “The large size and number of materials are why we are bringing in outside help to clean this site. We are requesting around $16,000 from the state for this cleanup project.”
Cockrill added he and authorities are keeping surveillance on the property, checking it, and putting up cameras, to make sure there is no repeat dumping there.
“The delay in cleaning the dump has been due to it being at a bad time for the grant cycle,” said Cockrill. “The grant paperwork is due in November and the dump was discovered in December of last year. If and when we receive the money around the first of 2023, I will work with the fiscal court to put out bids for a contractor. We plan to clean it sometime next year.”
Unauthorized dumping is illegal and may result in substantial penalties. Illegally dumping large amounts of debris or hazardous waste materials is a Class A Misdemeanor that carries a fine up to $500 or up to one year in jail or both.
There are risks if coming upon an illegal dumping site. Exposure to diseases (Rabies, Lyme disease, bacteria, mold, fungus, bloodborne pathogens, etc.); slip, trip, and fall hazards (steep slopes, sinkholes, and rough terrain); poison ivy and poison oak; medical waste (syringes, bandages, etc.); household hazardous wastes (chemicals, pesticides, etc.); animal and insect bites (bees, ticks, snakes, etc.), and methamphetamine making paraphernalia or waste.
If you come upon an illegal dumping or hazardous waste disposal, call 888-NO-DUMPS. You can report illegal dump activities or hazardous waste disposal by calling 502-564-3358. You can also call locally at 270-726-7220.
