Airport seeks support from county on hanger build

Steve Dilliha, Chairman of the Russellville-Logan County Airport Board, approached members of the fiscal court Tuesday asking for their support in an endeavor that would bring additional revenue to the airport, as well as open the door to future transportation needs in our community. Coming along with Dilliha was board member George Offutt and airport manager Cassie Sobey.
Dilliha announced the airport board’s new project of building a community hanger for 1.5 million dollars.
“Since 2002, the fiscal court has been supportive of the airport and we look forward to continuing that support,” said Dilliha. “Over the past 19 years, the airport board has been fortunate enough to participate in $10,254,000 in capital improvements at the airport with the help of contributions by both the city of Russellville as well as the county.”
Dilliha said the board was not asking the county for money, only to come on as a co-signer for a bank loan the board will be paying back with grant money received. The board intends to ask the city of Russellville to do the same.
“We will be using money we currently receive to match federal grants,” explained Dilliha. “What we are going to do this time, instead of carrying grants over from year to year to build a community hanger, we are going to get a local bank loan and pay for it from the federal government.”
The local airport currently receives a $150,000 annually from an airport improvement grant as well as a $159,000 grant for the next five years from passed bipartisan infrastructure monies for National infrastructure projects.
“We will use these two grant sources to pay for the principle of the loan and then pay the interest through income revenue from hangar rentals and fuel sales, that currently top $70,000 annually. Rental from this new hanger is anticipated to be about $4,000 a month. The loan is expected to be paid off in five years.
The reason for this project, said Dilliha, is to keep the aviation company Romeo Bravo here locally which will require additional space to operate. Romeo Bravo has three aircraft located at the local airport with a fourth much larger plane currently being housed in Tennessee. Dilliha reported the company would like to bring that aircraft here to Russellville if the space allows.
“We would like to retain this company. It will be an asset to the county and city and provide access to local businesses to travel to and from Logan County,” said Dilliha. “They are seeking their commercial air charter license so individual citizens can buy tickets to where they want to go out of our local airport.”
Dilliha said they are at a crossroads. “If we lose this company, they may move to another state which would be a significant revenue loss to the airport.”
Magistrates Tyler Davenport and Thomas Bouldin were both vocal about supporting this idea but did say the county needed to look into the proposal through KACo since they had never been a co-signer before.
“I am one-hundred% supportive,” said Davenport. “The airport is a large part of the equation of growth in this county. Businesses look at things like this if they want to locate here. It will bring not only growth, but jobs. It’s a no question for me.”
If all goes well, Dilliha said the project should be complete by the fall or beginning of next year of everyone is on board.
“We are going to have to do some research ourselves,” said Judge-Executive Logan Chick. “There is going to be an election in 21 days, a new judge will be elected, and hopefully that person can sit in on the meetings moving forward.”
