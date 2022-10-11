The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announces that entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.

“Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in our state while encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Kentucky beautiful.”

