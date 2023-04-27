Over a dozen Logan County High School students attended the regularly scheduled Logan County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, April 18th, however, it was far from regular with these students expressing their concerns about illegal drug abuse in their school.
According to Avril Marshall, a senior at LCHS and the 2023 Class Vice-President, momentum picked up among students to seek help after learning of a former classmate who had overdosed on fentanyl. “A band of students was created by another classmate about the ongoing issue with drug usage in our community and in our school,” said Marshall. “At this time, we all knew something needed to be done, and our voices need to be heard.”
Marshall said she feels there is a drug problem in the student body, as well as the community. “Students are getting it from others outside of the school and bringing it into the high school,” said Marshall. “The biggest concern I have with the fentanyl usage in the community and school and that there is no acknowledgment of the issue or awareness being spread.”
Marshall believes transparency is of the utmost importance. “There has been no transparency given to students or parents, only by word of mouth, which is like a game of telephone. By the end of it, every fact has turned into something that it simply isn’t, and this is something that most parents and students deem unacceptable,” said Marshall adding, “This has caused misconceptions in the community about LCHS, like there being multiple overdoses inside the school itself, when in reality there had only been one.”
Logan County Superintendent, Paul M. Mullins said, “At last week’s Board of Education meeting, several high school students shared their concerns about drug use among their peers. We appreciate their honesty about this tough topic. One overdose is one too many. The discussion that took place at the April board meeting was a productive step in creating more solutions regarding drug abuse. These students’ care and concern for their peers give us great hope for some positive change, and we look forward to working with them further. We also appreciate Sheriff Stephen Stratton for discussing the issue at the meeting and for leading a positive conversation. This is a challenge that will take our collaborative efforts to combat.”
Sheriff Stratton said he became aware of the students planning to attend the meeting from seeing posts on social media and was planning on attending the school board meeting himself. He said he was then contacted by Mullins the morning of the meeting asking if he would attend.
“My role at the meeting was to field questions from the audience. A majority of questions were directed at the school administration as to why nothing is being done when students report incidents, and what school administration is going to do about the drugs in the school as well as drug education,” said Stratton. “Some questions were directed towards me in regards to having more K-9 presence at the school, searches of various types, and legal questions of those searches. Some questioned if law enforcement was allowed to enter the school unannounced to speak with students without the school interfering.”
According to Stratton, there has been three overdose calls at LCHS in the 2022-2023 school year, one overdose call after school at a ballgame involving an out-of-county student, and one drug incident at the school. These are reported drug incidents recorded at the Emergency Communications Center (ECC).
“I do believe there are drug issues at LCHS, as is in every school, but those kids were talking about our school at that meeting,” said the sheriff. “The school I went to, the school my kids went to. We have to first admit there is a problem, and we all know there is. One incident is one too many. I went home the night of that meeting feeling defeated. I listened to the pleas of fear, loss of friends and loved ones to drugs, the unawareness of the dangers of pills or marijuana being laced with fentanyl or any drug for that matter.”
Sheriff Stratton added, “Student involvement to correct the current issues is critical. Students need to speak loudly with their concerns. They have the power to reduce the drug issues at Logan County High School. Students see who is doing drugs and know where they are coming from, they have a duty to report this information. We have School Resource Officers in place in the schools; go to them to report this information or use the tip line at the school to report. I told those in attendance at the school board meeting if all that fails when they get home, call law enforcement or get on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page and send me a message. We can’t act on something if we don’t have the information, and even then, it may be difficult, but just report and do your part. I was very impressed with the students that came to the meeting that night and spoke. There was a lot of emotion in the room. I felt fear and anger and pleas for help.”
Logan County High School Principal Caycee Spears said, “We work each day to help students understand that the choices they make can have a major impact on their lives. Knowing that the community shares these same values and that they support our efforts is refreshing as we continue to raise awareness so students can make informed decisions.”
Marshall said that after this board meeting, she hopes the voices of those who spoke are heard along with her own. “I am fully aware that the Board of Education cannot solve this issue completely but there are some ways to help with it. I am hoping for some education and awareness to be spread, and overall a way to make our school a safe and drug-free environment. This isn’t something that is simply black and white. There is a lack of communication with the school board, sheriff’s office, and community. This also isn’t something that can be fixed overnight. It is going to require help from all ends of the spectrum, and I hope to be able to work with the school in order to create awareness and education for all parties involved. I can’t stress this enough, if you see something, say something! There are anonymous tip lines for a reason, use them.”
Marshall says she is beyond proud of her classmates who took their time to speak on this issue, and this is something that she is very passionate about, as the first part of her childhood was spent in an environment where drugs were used. “This is something I will continue to be passionate about. I plan to ensure our voices continue to be heard,” said Marshall.
According to Logan County Superintendent Paul M. Mullins:
On Oct. 31st, 2022, there was an overdose call to Logan County High School after a student became concerned about taking too many over-the-counter pain relievers at home. An ambulance was contacted and arrived, however, the student was taken by the parents.
On Dec. 19th, 2022, Logan County High School had one documented fentanyl overdose resulting in the student being transported to the hospital for treatment.
On Feb. 3, 2023, an ambulance was called to the Logan County High School parking lot during a basketball game. A high school student from another county was transported to the hospital. Logan County Schools was later informed this incident was not drug-related.
On Feb. 6, 2023, out of concern for a student experiencing a health issue, an ambulance was called to Logan County High School. The high school was later notified this incident was a seizure and not drug-related.
On April 20th, 2023, LCHS administrators received a tip about a THC vape possibly being in a student’s possession. Emergency Communications Center (ECC) was contacted after a student resisted during the search.
Superintendent Mullins said that during this semester, guest speakers have been brought in from Teen Challenge and Medical Center EMS to discuss the dangers of drug abuse with students, particularly the abuse of fentanyl. “Thanks to our partnership with Logan County Fiscal Court, we have School Resource Officers in every school. In addition to our school counselors, mental health services are also available at each school at no cost to families through our partnership with Mountain Comprehensive Care,” said Mullins. “Logan County Schools also provide CareSolace as a free service to staff, students, and their families. This service helps with connecting people struggling with mental health and/or addiction issues with local service providers who meet their specific needs. School district officials are meeting with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force this week to explore options and coordinate events for our schools. Additionally, staff members at LCHS are working with students to form an extracurricular club devoted to raising awareness regarding drug abuse. District officials also met with the LCHS Student Council Vice-President following the board meeting. The district’s plans include educational opportunities for students, parents, and staff in the coming months.”
Sheriff Stratton said, “Students want more drug education, more interaction at school regarding these issues. So, I want those students to know I was listening, and we are currently working to get more real-life education in the schools; not just a video tape but actual people with real-life experiences themselves in drug addiction and better education on how to say NO. We will be working with the school administration to get this done before school ends and building a better process for the next school year. I would hope more parents speak up and talk with the school to be more involved. I also hope parents will take part in educating their kids at home about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. I would like to put together a task force-type structure with parents, community leaders, and school administrators to address the drugs and internet crimes we see in our schools. It has always been my goal to have more than one School Resource Officer at the high school and it is still a goal I want to achieve. It is taking more time than I would like with recruitment, but having a good relationship with the fiscal court and the school board I feel confident this can happen by the new school year.”
If you have information regarding issues of student safety, including harassment, bullying, threats, or drug use, please utilize the STOP tipline on our district website: logan.kyschools.us
If you or someone in your household is facing a mental health crisis or addiction issues, visit our Care Solace site to be linked to local service providers: https://caresolace.com/site/lcs
