After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Donate Life KY is taking registrations for the 2022 High School Challenge. The theme of the challenge this year is “Be a Hero.”

The Donate Life KY High School Challenge is a three-week competition to see which Kentucky Club or group can add the most new names to the organ donor registry or complete the most activities to raise awareness of the importance of organ, tissue and eye donation. Prizes in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the top of these two categories.

