After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Donate Life KY is taking registrations for the 2022 High School Challenge. The theme of the challenge this year is “Be a Hero.”
The Donate Life KY High School Challenge is a three-week competition to see which Kentucky Club or group can add the most new names to the organ donor registry or complete the most activities to raise awareness of the importance of organ, tissue and eye donation. Prizes in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the top of these two categories.
Any club or group of students with a teacher/adult sponsor is welcome to sign up for this community service project here. Submissions will not be taken after October 5, 2022. The three-week challenge begins October 31 and ends November 18, 2022.
The winning schools will be determined by reaching a target level in a point-based system. Those points are based on outreach activities and which school has the most new signups on RegisterMe.org. Activities include registry drives, making commercials, art, school-wide assemblies, and social media posts.
“We want these students to know that organ donation and transplantation isn’t just a health issue for older folks; it’s an issue that can impact anyone at any time,” says Crysta McGee, Marketing and Communications Manager. “Each group of students that signs up for this challenge is already a hero.”
There will be no losers in this competition as every student group will give hope to 106,000 children and adults waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant.
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) is an organ procurement organization whose mission is to provide organs and tissues to those in need while maintaining a profound respect for those who gave. The mission of Trust For Life (TFL) is to educate and encourage Kentuckians to register as organ and tissue donors while obtaining a driver’s license and beyond. These organizations partner in education and outreach and use the combined national Donate Life brand; learn more at www.donatelifeky.org.
