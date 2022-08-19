RUSNWS-08-16-22 Sally Moody 1

Pictured in the front row are Savannah Nichols and Kallie Carpenter. Pictured in the second row are Gracie Snoddy, Jennifer Wilkerson, and Makiyah Morrow. Pictured in the third row are Marylyne Miller, Colin Williams, Luke Skipworth, and Courtney Rainwaters. Not pictured is Addlyn Cundiff.

The Sally Flowers Moody Educational Trust recently announced that from a field of 23 applicants, nine students from the class of 2022 have been selected to receive four-year tuition assistance scholarships. This year’s recipients are Addlyn Cundiff, Jennifer Wilkerson, Luke Skipworth, and Makiyah Morrow from Russellville High School and Colin Williams, Courtney Rainwaters, Gracie Snoddy, Kallie Carpenter, and Savannah Nichols from Logan County High School. Addlyn, Courtney, Gracie, Jennifer, Kallie, Luke, Makiyah, and Savannah plan to attend Western Kentucky University and Colin will be attending the University of Kentucky.

The educational trust was established in 2005 by the estate of Sally Flowers Moody to provide tuition assistance to applicants from Logan County High School or Russellville High School. Recipients must attend either Western Kentucky University or the University of Kentucky. Scholarship selection is based on high school grades, ACT scores, a personal essay, and an interview with the selection committee.

