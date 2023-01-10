RUSNW-01-10-23 Drug Bust

Kenneth Hankins

On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, Deputy Quinton Wright with a Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevy Silverado for failing to maintain its lane on Morgantown Road.

Upon contact with the driver, Kenneth Hankins, 67, of Allensville, deputy Wright observed signs that Hankins was possibly under the influence. During the investigation, deputy Wright determined that Hankins was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. During a search the vehicle, deputy Wright located scales, baggies, well over 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a handgun, and other drug paraphernalia items.

