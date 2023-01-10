On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, Deputy Quinton Wright with a Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevy Silverado for failing to maintain its lane on Morgantown Road.
Upon contact with the driver, Kenneth Hankins, 67, of Allensville, deputy Wright observed signs that Hankins was possibly under the influence. During the investigation, deputy Wright determined that Hankins was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. During a search the vehicle, deputy Wright located scales, baggies, well over 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a handgun, and other drug paraphernalia items.
Hankins was arrested and lodged in Logan County Detention Center on the following charges: careless driving; failure to wear seatbelt; failure of the owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree first offense (>or = 2 grams methamphetamine) (enhancement), possession of a handgun by convicted felon; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia buy/possess, and drug paraphernalia deliver/manufacture.
