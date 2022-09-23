Mr. and Mrs. Randy Belcher, of Lewisburg, is pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Cynthia Belcher, to Brian Mason, son of Brian Mason, Sr., and Rhonda Houser.
Cynthia is a graduate of Logan County High School and works for Ventra Plastics. Brian is a graduate of Muhlenberg County High School and works for Fluor Daniels.
