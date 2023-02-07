The Lady Cougar Middle School basketball team is the District 13 champion once again after winning over Franklin-Simpson in the final game.
Coach Brandi Lindsey said, “The games we played in the championship were the best games we played all season. In the first game against Russellville, some of the girls had key plays that helped us win. In the championship game against Franklin-Simpson, everyone on the team stepped up and did their part, they played great as a team, to get the win.”
The young Lady Cougars’ game against the young Lady Panthers ended with a score of 32 to 14. Scoring in this game were Kaylyn Nelson, Reese Wetton, Addison Holloway, Brenley Adler, Lily Dayton, and Sadie Violette.
The championship game against the young Lady Wildcats ended with a score of 43 to 32. Scoring in this game were Kaylyn Nelson, Reese Wetton, Addison Holloway, Brenley Adler, Annie Owen, and Sadie Violette.
The remaining team members are Abigail Bibb, Lucy Violette, Caylee Garman, Samaria Corbin, Avery Thompson, and Alissa Hampton.
In its 4th year, the team began its season with tryouts last May. Over the summer and last fall, their improvement was noticeable. Lindsey said, “Some of the girls were still learning fundamental skills when they made the team. By the end of the summer, their improvement was incredible and they were able to run plays. It was cool to watch.” Coach Lindsey credits the team’s success to the players and her assistant coaches.
“The girls make my job easy, they are great kids to begin with,” said Lindsey, who added, “My assistant coaches, Lauren Wetton and Brandi Violette, also make my job easy. It’s rare that you have three people who are always on the same page and thought process on the next play or defense to try, but we do it. To have that level of chemistry with these ladies is a lot of fun.”
Eight of the players are in the 8th grade and are likely to continue playing in high school. Lady Cougar High School Coach Dedra Adler said, “I am super proud of our middle school team and the work they put in over the course of the season, and in the summer! These girls continue to grow and are fun to watch. They continue to make me excited about the future of Lady Cougar Basketball!”
Team members, Addison Holloway, Reese Wetton, Brenley Adler, Alissa Hampton, Kaylyn Nelson, and Sadie Violette, and coaches Brandi Lindsey and Brandi Violette, have been selected to the Southern Kentucky Middle School All-Star Game.
