The Lady Cougar Middle School basketball team is the District 13 champion once again after winning over Franklin-Simpson in the final game.

Coach Brandi Lindsey said, “The games we played in the championship were the best games we played all season. In the first game against Russellville, some of the girls had key plays that helped us win. In the championship game against Franklin-Simpson, everyone on the team stepped up and did their part, they played great as a team, to get the win.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.