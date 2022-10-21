Two individuals will be running for the seat of Russellville Mayor on Nov. 8, 2022. The News-Democrat & Leader reached out to incumbent Mark Stratton and Jeremy Rogers asking them to submit a little information about themselves as well as answer why each felt they would make a good mayor for the city, and what they would bring to the position if elected. To assure fairness, the newspaper asked that each candidate submit 500 words or less and provide a photograph of themselves. The placement follows in alphabetical order.
JEREMY ROGERS“When asked to write an introduction, the first thought that came to my mind is: who am I? I’m a lot like the city we know and love. Russellville and I both have a lot of heart and soul. We’re both stubborn, and both a little set in our ways, but at the end of the day, we stand up for what we believe in! We work really hard, just like the people that call this place home. We love our families; we want the best for them. I am Russellville, through and through!
“I might have been born into poverty, but I was lucky enough to have both my mother and father in a loving home — they did the best they could with what we had. I grew up with two older brothers, and one older sister, which wasn’t always an easy task. At an early age, I realized that if I wanted anything in life, I would have to work really hard for it.
Nothing would be given. Push yourself. Don’t stop. Keep going.
“After high school I found myself headed to college and starting a new job at Franklin Precision Industry. Over my 12-year career at FPI, I held many leadership positions, working in every role from an operator to an engineer. I was then offered a position from a startup company in the TOYO Tires group called TMM. I’ve been there for the past six years and now hold the title of Production Control Manager where I handle the day-to-day operations of TMM as a whole.
“It was also during this time that I met my best friend and beautiful wife of three years, Marisa. We have three dogs and two big families that have our unconditional love. I’m a lucky, happy, guy.
“Once elected, I will be available to our city. I will take my years of leadership to implement change for the better for you and for our children in the years to come. My key points of improvement are below:
“Reduce wasteful spending by using proven private sector tools, such as the principles of lean manufacturing that I have utilized in my 15+ years in manufacturing leadership roles. These measures can be implemented without sacrificing the quality of services to our community and without any additional cost to the city.
“Increase city revenue by aggressively pursuing readily available county, state, and federal money via grant writing and submitting funding requests as appropriate as well as encouraging community feedback to ensure that that revenue is used for the needs of the general public — remember, the government works for you.
“Become a more transparent government by utilizing traditional media as well as social media to share city government activities to bolster the trust of our citizens in our local government once again.
“Change for the better starts with your vote in the upcoming election! Please come out and vote for me, Jeremy Rogers, for Mayor. Thank you — I appreciate you all.”
My name is Mark Stratton and I am running for re-election for the office of Mayor, for the City of Russellville. I have been married to my wife of 43 years, Connie Burchett Stratton, and we have three children, Derrick, Morgan, and Landon, and three grandchildren. I was born and raised in Russellville; it is my home and always will be. I have been working since I turned 16 starting at Houchens as a sack boy, ITW, Logan Aluminum, to a self-employed painter for over 27 years. I know that it takes hard work, good work ethic and responsibility for any business to be successful, and I am proud to say that the city is now financially strong due to the diligence and hard work of the council and the City of Russellville employees.
“In 2011, when I first became Mayor, the city had severe financial difficulties. Debt was high and funds were obligated to the max. During the past 12 years, we have been very blessed and have been able to turn the city around financially from having to utilize a line of credit to meet the operating budget, to now being able to fund or match funding for current and future projects with cash in hand. This has been done without an increase in property or occupational taxes. The city council and I continue to pursue all avenues for additional revenue to help with the growing needs of the city.
“We are making great strides in all departments to help improve infrastructure by updating and replacing water and sewer lines and equipment, continuing the on-going project of sidewalk repair and replacement, re-surfacing of city streets, and a new water tower to improve water pressure and fire protection in the northern part of the city. In 2022, we have applied for and received $587,425 in Federal and State grants to assist with infrastructure projects.
“The council voted to purchase and install new playground equipment for Hampton Park and Russellville-Logan County Park. We are anticipating the arrival and installation of this equipment soon. We have re-surfaced the tennis courts and made them multi-purpose to be used for tennis or pickle ball. We turned the old tennis court into a sand volleyball court. The Little League field is currently undergoing the installation of new Musco lighting.
“At Hampton Park, we are paving the walkway from 9{sup}th{/sup} street to the park for easier accessibility. This summer, the city partnered with the Logan County Chamber to revive the Concerts in Carrico Square. The city continually works with LEAD/IDA to market the city for future industrial and business development.
“If re-elected, I will continue to help make improvements in every area of the city utilizing any and all financial avenues to improve quality of life for everyone in the City of Russellville.
“I consider myself truly blessed that God has allowed me, to be a part of His plan for our city. I humbly ask to continue to serve as your mayor.” Romans 8:31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.