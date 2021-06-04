The 13th District Tournament was held at Russellville this week and provided edge-of-your-seat entertainment throughout. The Lady Cougars won the softball championship for the second time in a row. The Wildcats also repeated as champions on the baseball side.
On Saturday, the first round featured the Lady Cougars taking on Todd County in the early game. Logan County pulled away in a close game after a nine-run 6th inning to win 16-8. Abby Hinton hit a grand slam in the win. Nora Epley smacked four hits in the game. Shelby Gettings hit a triple and was also the winning pitcher.
In early action across the parking lot at the baseball field, Franklin-Simpson beat Russellville 10-0 to advance.
In the night game, Russellville hosted Franklin-Simpson on the softball field. The final was 10-7 in favor of the Lady Panthers. A six-run second inning helped secure the win. Jaylah Kees hit a grand slam to clear the bases. There were also two home runs by A’miyah Collier, and another by Matt Penrod. Kees had five RBI’s in the game.
Logan County played Todd County in the late game on the baseball diamond. The Cougars held on to win 6-5 on a walk-off single by Macon Barrow. Barrow also hit a homer in the game and had three RBI’s. Sam Brown tossed the complete game and had nine strikeouts.
The boy’s championship was played on Monday. Franklin struck first with an RBI double to go up 1-0 in the 1st. In the 3rd inning, the Cats had an RBI single to make it 2-0. In the next inning, FS went up 4-0 on Logan after a home run to left. Macon Barrow hit a two-run shot in the top of the 7th, but it was too little too late for the Cougars to rebound. The final was 4-2 and Franklin-Simpson won the district for the second time in a row.
On Tuesday, the Lady Cougars and Lady Panthers squared up for a girls championship to remember. The game featured 35 hits, 32 runs, three home runs, and three triples.
Russellville scored two in the first after an RBI single followed by an RBI triple. It was 2-0 until the bottom of the second. Logan County scored four runs on three hits and took the lead 4-2. In the third, the Lady Panthers scored six and took an 8-4 lead. The Lady Cougars chipped away at the lead during the 3rd and 4th innings. An error and sacrifice fly lead to two runs for Logan in the bottom of the third. The score was 8-6 going into the fourth. The Lady Cougars took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, 9-8.
Emerson McKinnis hit a two-run homer to put Logan up 11-8 in the fifth. The Lady Panthers came roaring back in the 6th. An error led to a run, making it 11-9. An RBI single with two outs put Russellville within one. Jaeda Poindexter hit a 2-run homer to put the Lady Panthers up 12-11. A’miyah Collier followed with a solo home run to make it 13-11 going into the bottom of the sixth. Logan County went up for good after putting together a seven-run sixth. The final was 18-14.
When the dust settled on the 13th district tournament of 2021, there were 123 hits and 100 runs recorded between the six games. The Regional tournament will start on Saturday.
