An automobile accident on the U.S. 68 bypass at 79 north sent an Elkton man to the hospital by helicopter Wednesday.
According to a news release, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched out to a vehicle collision with injuries that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. at the U.S. 68 bypass at 79 north.
When the deputies arrived, a preliminary investigation suggested that an eastbound 2011 GMC Silverado operated by Michael Lyons, 52, of Elkton, struck another vehicle that was stationary due to the railroad crossing arms being activated.
After colliding with the stationary 2016 Ford box truck, operated by Brian Burton, the GMC then lost control striking the railroad signal post.
Lyons was flow by PHI to Vanderbilt Hospital for his injuries. Joshua Keith, a passenger, was transported to Greenview Hospital for minor injuries.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Russellville Police Department, Logan County EMS, and the Russellville City Fire Department.
