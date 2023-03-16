Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is accepting nominations for the 2023 SKYCTC Distinguished Alumni Award.
The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 3:27 pm
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is accepting nominations for the 2023 SKYCTC Distinguished Alumni Award.
The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2023.
Thousands of working professionals in South Central Kentucky received their education and training from SKYCTC. SKYCTC graduates work for businesses in numerous industries, including health care, construction, advanced manufacturing, and transportation.
SKYCTC’s Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes graduates and former students for their successes and exemplary service to their professions and communities.
Nominees must have completed a credential (degree, diploma and/or certificate) from SKYCTC (or Bowling Green Technical College) and have been enrolled as a student at SKYCTC (or BGTC) five years ago or more.
Active members of the SKYCTC faculty and staff are not eligible for consideration.
Applications can be submitted online. For more information, contact Millie Wells at SKYCTC-Alumni@kctcs.edu or (270) 901-1153.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.