The United Methodist Women will begin taking orders for frozen casseroles for the annual Taste of Taster’s event.
You can place your orders starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 23 by calling Darla Sparks at 270-726-9258 or 270-991-0785 or Paula Timberlake at 270-725-5359.
The cost of the casseroles will be $18 for an 8x8 pan and $28 for a 9x13 pan. The casseroles, with cooking instructions, will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Oct. 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The following five casseroles will be available in both sizes: chicken and rice, taco, baked spaghetti, hash brown, and sausage breakfast. All casseroles must be paid for at the time of placing the orders.
