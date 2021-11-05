Roberson trial set for Nov. 8th

The murder trial for Demetrius Roberson is set to begin Monday, Nov. 8th at 9 a.m. in Logan County Circuit Court. The trial, which was supposed to begin in July of 2019, had to be rescheduled due to issues with Roberson’s court-appointed attorneys, and then the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberson is accused of shooting and killing Lexus Bell in 2016 in her apartment in Russellville.
According to previous testimony by Tayveon Bibb, one of five defendants charged in the case, he accompanied Roberson to Bell’s apartment complex the day she was shot with Deon Young and Reba Kirk with the intent of robbing Bell. Bibb testified when they got to the apartment, he did not go in but waited at the car while the others went inside Bell’s apartment. While they were gone, Bibb said he heard gunshots and when they came back, they had a rifle, which Bibb said he later found out was an AK-47 that was taken from Bell’s apartment. Bibb further testified the reason he was involved in the robbery plot was that he knew “back roads” that the group could take after the robbery to make it back to Franklin.
Bibb, Deon Young, Reba Kirk, and Jordan Lunsford all previously pleaded guilty to various other crimes in connection with the killing. Young pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary as part of an agreement reached. In addition to the five-year sentence on the charge, Young agreed to testify if called against Roberson in a trial. Kirk was given a 20-year sentence after she admitted to orchestrating the robbery that led to Bell’s shooting death. Lunsford admitted to tampering with physical evidence and was placed in pre-trial diversion.
Bibb, who agreed to testify against Roberson if called, plead guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit robbery. Bibb was shot and killed outside of a local bar in Bowling Green in the early morning hours of January 10, 2021. However, he was deposed by attorneys from both sides before his death. Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, who is prosecuting the case, asked for the deposition to be taken in the event that Bibb was unable to be produced during the upcoming murder trial of Roberson. A deposition is an out-of-court proceeding in which lawyers asks questions of a witness under oath and with a court reporter present.
According to Bibb’s testimony, Roberson did not specifically say on the drive to Franklin that he had shot and killed Bell. “He wasn’t going into full detail,” Bibb said. “He was somewhat trying to watch what he was saying.” Bibb testified that in the days following the shooting, Roberson did tell him that he had killed Bell. “Once he started talking about it, I knew that he had killed the girl in the apartment,” Bibb said.
The Commonwealth is seeking life in prison for Roberson.
