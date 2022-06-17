The Logan County Fair will be held at the Logan County Extension Campus, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville on June 18, 20-26. Cost is $10 Kick-off Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and $15 Thursday-Saturday. The following is a list of dates and times:

Saturday, June 18: Big Fair Kick-off Party

Quilt Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cloverville/4 H Exhibits (TBD)

Farmers Market (Pavilion)

Vendor Fair (TBD)

Teen/Queen Pageant 7 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)

Concessions (Ag Arena)

Inflatables (Ag Arena)

Music (TBD)

Wrestling 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)

Tuesday, June 21

James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Little Mr. & Miss Pageant 6 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)

Diaper Derby 7 p.m. (pavilion)

Inflatables, Robots, Concessions (Ag Arena)

Wednesday, June 22

Special Friends Day at the Fair 10 a.m.-noon

James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Family Fun Night (Ag Arena) Details coming soon

Emergency Services (Ag Arena)

Inflatables, Robots, Concessions (Ag Arena)

Thursday, June 23

James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Special Needs Pageant 6 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)

Monster Truck Show 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)

Friday, June 24: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Truck & Tractor Pull 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)

Saturday, June 25

James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.

Demolition Derby 7 p.m.

Monday, June 27-Thursday, June 30

Animal Shows

