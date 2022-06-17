The Logan County Fair will be held at the Logan County Extension Campus, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville on June 18, 20-26. Cost is $10 Kick-off Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and $15 Thursday-Saturday. The following is a list of dates and times:
Saturday, June 18: Big Fair Kick-off Party
Quilt Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cloverville/4 H Exhibits (TBD)
Farmers Market (Pavilion)
Vendor Fair (TBD)
Teen/Queen Pageant 7 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Concessions (Ag Arena)
Inflatables (Ag Arena)
Music (TBD)
Wrestling 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Tuesday, June 21
James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant 6 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Diaper Derby 7 p.m. (pavilion)
Inflatables, Robots, Concessions (Ag Arena)
Wednesday, June 22
Special Friends Day at the Fair 10 a.m.-noon
James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Family Fun Night (Ag Arena) Details coming soon
Emergency Services (Ag Arena)
Inflatables, Robots, Concessions (Ag Arena)
Thursday, June 23
James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Special Needs Pageant 6 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Monster Truck Show 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Friday, June 24: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Truck & Tractor Pull 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Saturday, June 25
James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Demolition Derby 7 p.m.
Monday, June 27-Thursday, June 30
Animal Shows
