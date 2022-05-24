Lewisburg Receives a $500,000 Grant for the 2023 School Year

Lewisburg School has been awarded the highly competitive 21st-Century Community Learning Centers grant by the Kentucky Department of Education. The grant will provide over $500,000 of additional funding to Lewisburg School. The money will be used for after-school programs that focus on science, technology, and career readiness. The program will run Kindergarten through 8th grade. Dr. Josh Matthews, principal of Lewisburg School, is excited about the opportunities that this grant will provide for the students.
“We are extremely pleased to receive this additional funding,” Matthews said. “We feel like this is a game-changer for our students.”
The after-school program will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 3:10 to 5:10 PM. Students will have an opportunity to receive academic tutoring and participate in fun activities and/or clubs. The school intends to offer three clubs: robotics, farm-to-table, and art. If a student doesn’t want to participate in the clubs, other opportunities to explore will be science, technology, and career readiness.
“We want to create a fun and energized after-school program. It is important to us that the students have fun while they are learning,” stated Matthews.
Part of the funding will be used for transportation. The transportation will be similar to the transportation the school provides during summer school. Matthews added, “One of the main parts of this grant is transportation. We don’t want transportation to be a barrier in whether a student can participate in the program or not.” By providing transportation, the after-school program will be accessible to all students who attend Lewisburg School.
There will be a summer component to this program as well. The school will offer a summer science and technology camp that runs during the month of June.
“There are so many facets of this grant that will help our students and community. I can’t wait to see the growth of the program and our students over the next five years. I am so proud of Jessica Early who wrote this grant, and I appreciate Lewisburg Bank who agreed to be our sponsor,” said Matthews.
There were only eight new schools across the state that received this grant for the 2023 school year.
