The Todd County Grand Jury convened on Feb. 15, 2023, and returned in open Court, indictments against the following individuals:
Zaelin Fox — Attempted Murder; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (4 counts).
Craig S. Harman — Rape, 3rd Degree; Rape, 1st Degree; Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Sex Act, Under 18 Years of Age; Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Controlled Substance, Under 18 Years of Age; Possess Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor, O/12 but < 18, 1st Offense (5 counts); Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance, Under 18 Years of Age (5 counts); Possess Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor, O/12 but < 18, 1st Offense (27 counts); Distribution of Obscene Material to Minors, 1st Offense (3 counts); Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (3 counts).
William Dean OBryan — Manslaughter, 2nd Degree; Tampering With Physical Evidence.
Christopher Lee Patton — Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 2nd or Greater Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Resisting Arrest; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree.
Justice Weimer — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Todd County Grand Jury.
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
