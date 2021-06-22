A man currently serving a ten-year sentence at the Logan County Detention Center recently received 10 additional years for offenses he committed in 2019.
Travis Hankins, 41, of Russellville, is in jail serving a ten-year sentence for drug-related charges from 2016. Following a lengthy evidentiary hearing on July 27, 2020, Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr requested that Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks sentence Hankins to serve the 10-year sentence, for which he was on probation for cases from 2016. The motion to revoke probation was granted by the court and Hankins began serving his 10-year sentence.
Hankins faced a jury trial on June 10, 2021, for charges from July and October 2019, which include drug trafficking as well as fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest. Hankins reached a plea agreement for another 10-year sentence, which is to be served consecutively with the 10-year sentence he began serving in July 2020, for a total of 20 years.
History
On July 10, 2019, agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force (DTF) were investigating a drug complaint and subsequently became involved in the pursuit of a vehicle that drove by the area of the investigation. The vehicle was able to successfully avoid law enforcement, but it was later discovered that the driver was Hankins. An arrest warrant was obtained for Hankins. It was also determined that Hankins was on probation for a 2016 drug trafficking case, as well as for fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle.
Over the next several months, the DTF, along with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies, followed up on many tips regarding the location of Hankins. Many of these tips resulted in the arrest of other individuals for drug-related charges, but not the apprehension of Hankins.
However, on October 19, 2019, a tip lead to the location and apprehension of Hankins by DTF agents. Based upon evidence discovered at the scene, including 30 grams of methamphetamine, Hankins was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, second offense.
Regarding the result of these cases, Commonwealth’s Attorney Kerr stated, “I want to thank the agents of the Drug Task Force and our local law enforcement for diligently pursuing Hankins. Now another drug dealer is gone from our community and in prison where he belongs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.