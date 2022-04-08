Four individuals will be running for the seat of Logan County Clerk on May 17, 2022. This position has been held for four terms by Scottie Harper, who did not seek reelection in the 2022 race.
The News-Democrat & Leader reached out to the four candidates asking them to submit a little information about themselves as well as answering why each felt they would make a good judge-executive for our county, and what they would bring to the position if elected?
The following is what candidates Phil Cole, Terrie Lawson, and Stacy Watkins, all Republicans, submitted. To assure fairness, the newspaper asked that each candidate submit 500 words or less and provide a photograph of themselves. The placement follows in alphabetical order. Candidate Tim Hopkins did not submit.
PHIL COLEMy name is Phil Cole, and I respectfully ask for your vote as the Republican candidate for the position of Logan County Clerk in the upcoming May 17th primary election. I have called Logan County, Ky. home since the age of five when my family moved back to our family homeplace in North Logan. My wife Stephanie and I together have six children and 11 — soon to be 13 — grandchildren.
Much of my working life has been spent in a management capacity, including working as a store and service manager of Crabtree Furniture for 16 years and owning/managing my own business, Phil Cole Appliance Repair, for the past eight years. I hope to be a part of making sure this county is a place where our kids and grandkids can be successful and thrive here as many of us have had the opportunity to do.
If elected, I look forward to the challenge of the Logan County Clerk position. I am confident that I can fulfill all the responsibilities of this position. With my years of experience, I have, on a day-to-day basis, honed the ability to analyze problems and find the best solutions. I see the need for an improved online presence of the clerk’s office. I will make sure the website is user-friendly, with updated information and interactive online services available to the community.
I am a people person and will maintain a courteous and friendly office atmosphere. I will make myself accessible and always be willing to actively listen to the concerns of the citizens. I am open to continuous learning in order to improve my understanding of the policies and requirements of this office. I will strive to motivate and work alongside the staff to fulfill the election administrative responsibilities and all other duties of this office. I will serve the good people of Logan County with honesty, integrity, and hard work in the position of Logan County Clerk, bringing energy and enthusiasm as a liaison between county and state.
I appreciate all of your support and please exercise your right to vote on May 17th. Vote, Phil Cole for Logan County Clerk.
TERRIE LAWSONI’m Terrie Lawson and I’m running for the position of Logan County Clerk.
Twelve years ago my step-dad was diagnosed with lung cancer for the third time. Because of other health issues, all we could do was watch him die — there was nothing more they could do. I became very passionate about fighting this disease that has taken so many of our friends and family. When an opportunity came open, I left the Post Office after 17 years to work for an organization that saves lives from cancer every day. I was able to give back and help others on a personal level and in a professional career. Because of that career change, God has blessed me with the professional experience that I know has prepared me for this campaign and this position, if elected. That experience is: managing a two-state team and managing a $2 million budget.
I am the State of Kentucky Officer for my organization for financial reporting — including inspections, audits, revenue stream designations, and tracking.
The position of county clerk is so much more than knowing about car tags and taxes, voter registration, and deeds — all the important pieces of paper and information that customers walk in the door for every day. The role of county clerk is a position of servant leadership — in my opinion, every leadership role that works with the public is to make sure every customer is given the respectful and dignified service they deserve. The customers of the clerk’s office are the ones that financially support this office.
In my current role, I manage my team with the expectation of exceptional customer service. This expectation and level of customer service is what led my team to exceed our financial goal in 2021 by hundreds of thousands of dollars. Excellent customer service for every customer will be my top priority if elected.
My work experience to be able to perform the duties of clerk speaks for itself. I humbly ask you to vote for me because I have the skills and servant leadership that it takes to take on this very important job. I also ask you to vote for me because I have already proven to be the leader that works to make our entire county a better place to live.
STACY WATKINSI am Stacy Watkins, candidate for Logan County Clerk.
I am grateful for this opportunity to share about myself, my goals, and what qualifies me if you choose to elect me as your next Logan County Clerk.
My lineage runs deep in Logan County and can be traced back on my mother’s side to Thomas Russell who was among the first families to settle here around 1820. I am the daughter of Steve and Darlene Watkins. My daddy retired from Logan Aluminum and my mama from H&H Sheetmetal/PTL Fab. My strongest supporter is my older sister, Stephanie. We lost our mama last April and the outpouring of love for us during that terrible loss was incredible, and one reason I love this community.
I have two sons, Garrett a WKU graduate, who does architectural drafting and is engaged to a Logan County native. Luke is the fourth generation of his dad’s family to pursue a career in cabinetry and works at their family’s cabinet shop.
Before working at the Clerk’s office, I managed the local World Finance. There, I handled financial reports, planning, budgeting, and internal and state audits. I managed a great team and gained invaluable experience. I left World Finance in 2015 to come to work for County Clerk Scottie Harper as it allowed more time to be with my sons who were active in school activities. I have worked inside the Logan County Clerk’s office for the past seven years as a deputy clerk and my main role has been in the vehicle department, which is the most common reason people visit our office. I have learned many things working there that I feel are useful for customers to alleviate stress, multiple trips, and unnecessary taxes.
I also have experience in the back of our office where we have land records, marriage licenses, lien filings, fishing/hunting licenses, etc. I’ve attended poll worker training and worked alongside poll workers and office staff each election day. There will be more to learn if I am elected, however, I do feel my experience, training, and willingness to be a team player will be beneficial to everyone that has business inside our office.
My goals are to extend office hours two Fridays a month and open two Saturday mornings a month for the convenience of the working public to conduct their automobile business. I want to continue sharing information as I have on my campaign Facebook page to help get information out and make the experience with us more pleasant.
Please consider voting for me, Stacy Watkins, on May 17th, number four on the Republican ballot. I hope you feel that electing me is a wise choice to put tax dollars to work for you. I will work hard and be transparent with information to save you money and stress. Luke 3:12-13 Even corrupt tax collectors came to be baptized and asked, “Teacher what should we do?” He replied, “Collect no more taxes than the government requires.”
