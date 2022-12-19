An arrest has been made in connection with the death of Auburn, Ky. woman Felecia Peacock who was found deceased in a hotel room in Franklin, Ky. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Peacock, 50, unconscious in her hotel room. Paramedics notified the Simpson County Coroner’s office and advised them that Ms. Peacock was deceased. Ms. Peacock was taken for an autopsy.
Detectives with the Franklin Police Department began an investigation at the scene to find the cause of Ms. Peacock’s death.
As a result of this death investigation, detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, of Bowling Green, Ky.
According to a press release, in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, officers with the Bowling Green Police Department located Tunks at the Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green, Ky. Tunks was taken into custody without incident.
Authorities served Tunks a warrant for Murder — Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Tunks is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
The Franklin Police Department would like to extend its gratitude to the Bowling Green Police Department for its assistance in this case.
