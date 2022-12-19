An arrest has been made in connection with the death of Auburn, Ky. woman Felecia Peacock who was found deceased in a hotel room in Franklin, Ky. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Peacock, 50, unconscious in her hotel room. Paramedics notified the Simpson County Coroner’s office and advised them that Ms. Peacock was deceased. Ms. Peacock was taken for an autopsy.

